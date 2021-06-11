Good start for Cuartero in the Challenge of Cádiz

The Catalan Emilio Cuartero started the Cádiz Challenge with strength and is in second position two strokes behind the leader, Kristof Ulenaers, a 22-year-old Belgian who has come to play by invitation and has known how to take advantage of it by signing 7 strokes under par in the Iberostar Real Club de Golf Novo Sancti Petri.

Emilio Cuartero assured at the end that “technically I have not been very there, I have not hit the ball very well but I have made a couple of good ‘sacks’ without being very fine”; but when reviewing his round of 67 strokes, 5 under par, with four birdies, an eagle for a bogey said: “the truth is that the first holes I played a bit silly but I got the batteries right away. Actually, I have played quite well and the greens are spectacular, they have done an incredible job on the course ”.

Cuartero added that although the results have not been ideal, “I am working well, making good decisions and, most importantly, I am very calm. I have a magnificent work team with Miguel Ángel Duque, Joseba del Carmen and Álvaro Zerolo, three high-level professionals. I always like to celebrate, but turning 30 has not been like others, it has given me a reality check and I think I am doing things well ”.

Emilio Cuartero shares the second position with the British Daniel Gavins, the Italian Lorenzo Scalise and the German Yannik Paul.