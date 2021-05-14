Good start for Adri Arnaus with 69 shots at the British Masters

Good start of Adri Arnaus (-3) at the Betfred British Masters, in the Brabazon Course of The Belfry (England). He has delivered a card of 69 strokes and has been placed at the first exchange well established in the top ten, three strokes from the leadership that the Austrian occupies Matthias Schwab (-6).

Arnaus started with a birdie on the 10th hole, made two more and a bogey to close the first nine and finished off the task with a great birdie on the 9th hole. This start is a faithful reflection of the good moment of form and play that Arnaus is going through. In fact, in his fourth week in a row competing and the balance is of the thirteen cards he has delivered, eleven have been below 70 strokes.

Another good start among the Spanish is Pablo Larrazabal (-1), player who rested last week at the Canary Islands Championship. The RCG El Prat golfer had a very bumpy round from start to finish, with five birdies and four bogeys.

Adrian Otaegui (+1) and Nacho elvira (+1) have started over par, although with all the options intact to pass the cut, the same as Alvaro Quiros (+2). The one from Guadiaro got two birdies at the end of his lap to stay perfectly in the fight. The cut could well be +1. Those who are already most in need are Alejandro del Rey (+4) and Pep Angles (+4).

Schwab, who has been seen at the top of the table for some time, has a stroke advantage over Calum hill, another that comes from doing well in Tenerife.