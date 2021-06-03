Good start at the Cabrera and Rahm Memorial, defending title

The Spanish Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Jon Rahm began their journey this Thursday in the Memorial tournament, of the PGA Tour, with good performances in the first round, which left them provisionally positioned in the top 10 at the end of the morning session.

Cabrera-Bello, who has started to play better in recent tournaments, handed over a 68-stroke card (-4) to provisionally leave him in third place tied with three other players.

The canary began the day with a series of two consecutive birdies on holes 4 and 5 to commit a bogey on par 5 of the seventh.

But he recovered in the eighth for his third birdie of the game and in the second half of the round he made another two more that left him with five and in the rest he made par.

Rahm, who defends the champion title, finished with one more blow, had a record of 69 (-3) after he made five birdies and two bogeys, which left him in seventh place, tied with six other players.

The American Collin morikawa He is the provisional leader with a record of 66 strokes (-6) at the end of the morning session of the tournament that distributes prizes worth $ 9.3 million, and is played at Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio.