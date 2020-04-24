This morning we were talking about the presentation date of the LG Velvet, LG’s new proposal for the high-end. It is a device that breaks the current design lines of the company, betting on curves both in front and behind and running away from the large camera modules that we are seeing during this 2020.

Through Slashleaks have been leaked the possible specifications of the LG Velvet, a terminal that will carry the Snapdragon 765 as its heart, 5G technology and generous memories as one of its main purchasing incentives.

4,300 mAh 48-megapixel battery in the rear camera

Nothing was known about the LG Velvet other than the processor it was riding, the Snapdragon 765. According to information leaked at Slashleaks we can expect a lot from this LG Velvet since the configurations, at least regarding the memories, are quite interesting.

According to the leaked information, the LG Velvet will have 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. This memory configuration is accompanied by a 4,300mAh battery. the thing does not end here, and that is that the terminal will have IP68 resistance. This is a degree of protection against water and dust, something that is not very common in mid-range terminals. The dimensions of the device are also detailed, which will be 167.1 × 74.0×7.85mm and weigh 180 grams, according to the leaked information.

Due to the resolution of the third sensor, it is hoped that the Velvet incorporates a telephoto lens instead of a depth or macro sensor

Regarding cameras, we find a main 48-megapixel sensor, a secondary 8-megapixel sensor and a third 5-sensor. Everything points to one of these sensors being a wide-angle, leaving the question of whether the third sensor will be a telephoto lens. or some type of depth or macro sensor. Since these sensors are usually two megapixels, Velvet is likely to carry a telephoto lens in the back.

