All generations go through the chore of homework, but today’s children benefit from one major asset: the internet. It is a great help to catch up on a lesson, review a concept, try to understand a concept, train and assess yourself. There are many online resources, if you type “math control literal 4th calculation” you will get more than 13,000 answers on Google!

So it’s not always easy to find your way around, so here is a selection of apps and sites that are free, practical, clear, educational … and above all tested and approved by children and parents. You will find valuable help from CP to Terminale.

Online Academy: all courses from CP to 12th grade

The site offered by the CNED is very complete, almost too much and can scare students by its density! But everything is there to revise the concepts and practice online in all subjects from primary to terminal.

Kartable for middle and high school

The Kartable site and application (available for iOS and Android) offer comprehensive online resources from grades 6 to 12 in French, mathematics, history-geography, English or SVT. The lessons are clear and accompanied by a quiz. Students are rewarded with gold or silver school bags based on their results.

Everything is free, but you can also buy lessons for a few euros from teachers who are online at the same time as you. Kartable will be very useful all year round to supplement children’s knowledge and make them do quizzes, all that is missing are examples of checks corrected to be perfect.

NosJuniors for primary

The NosJuniors.com site offers an entire section devoted to primary school revisions. In addition to courses in French, mathematics, English, history, geography you will also find the program of EPS and civic and moral education. The courses are accompanied by practical sheets and exercises. The set is completely free.

SalleHerodote to review history and geography at college

A professor passionate about his profession offers a 100% history and geography site for college students. In addition to resources, it offers exercises, test subjects and a chapter dedicated to the preparation of the oral exam in History of the arts for the college certificate.

Math93 for middle and high school

Dedicated to mathematics, the Math93 site is precious because it allows you to print checks and their answers from sixth to 12th grade. A very good way to have children revised effectively.

Vidéo.com Maths device for maths from 6th to 12th grade

For children addicted to the animated image, the site offers video lessons and exercises. The design is handcrafted but the content is there and well classified. Created by Philippe Mercier, a passionate math teacher, the site helps to review the concepts seen in class or to catch up on lessons in case of absence. For the past few months, a free application has been used to do everything on tablets and smartphones (iOS and Android).

Youtube channel and Digischool site for middle and high school

The digital publisher specializing in education offers free resources and a complete site for the preparation of the college certificate with numerous quizzes and revision sheets. The most important concepts in French, physics, mathematics are also explained on the Youtube channel.

Voltaire Project: to progress in spelling

There is no age limit for training on the Voltaire project site. Partner of many schools, the site will be very useful for middle and high school students who want to train to improve their spelling. The training is done online on a computer or smartphone. The learning method implemented by the Woonoz company in Lyon is based on research on memory and cognitive sciences.

Download Projet Voltaire for iPhone / iPad

Download Projet Voltaire for Android

Download Projet Voltaire for Windows Phone

Create your own timelines

Nothing better than creating friezes to understand the different stages of a story sequence. On this site children can create and print their own friezes for free. The friezes are generated in pdf, jpg, Excel, Open Office and even in 3D (webGL).

Maps to redo, to revise your geo

There are always maps to fill in the geography controls, and often even in history, the free Scribblemaps site will help you prepare maps to check children’s knowledge. It’s also an interesting and fun tool for digital learners to use. They will be able to create their cards, export them and print them, an excellent exercise for memory.

Online school books

Your children have still forgotten their geo history book to review the control of tomorrow … do not panic more and more books are available for free online and some even offer interactive exercises:

The School Book: all college programs in history-geo, English, French and math.

Manuel Sésamath: exercise books and mathematics textbooks from 6th to 12th grade.