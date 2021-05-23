Good performance of the CCUU market | News | Communications

unified communications market

The sales of the Unified Communications (UC) systems across Europe has continued to rise in the first months of 2021 with 60% growth to date, despite the strong pull in sales from the previous year due to the massive migration to teleworking.

Although the year started off lazy the business recovered again in April with an increase of 72% compared to the same period last year. These good results were a consequence of the good performance experienced in all areas of activity, including UC cameras (+ 337%) and microphones (+ 110%) leading growth.

Regarding the five main markets in the region, Germany (90%), France (124%) and Spain (66%) were the countries with the highest sales progression to date compared to the previous year and above the European average. Italy (+ 58%) and the United Kingdom (26%) advanced at a slower pace, although they are still among the most advanced. It should also be remembered that many of the most active suppliers in this market are German and have been making a strong commitment in recent years.

According to Sam Naman, Context business research and development manager: “Overall, the unified communications market has been booming since the start of the pandemic thanks to demand from teleworkers and students. This trend continues today as users still rely on UC to improve productivity. Another contributing factor is the adoption of new video conferencing technologies that many organizations are still in the process of implementing in companies “,

Regarding the product lines that are growing the most, the monitors and systems for collaboration rooms stand out, which have registered the highest growth, while cameras, headphones and speakers have been a downward trend.

IP phones, which became the second biggest business in this market, also declined in sales as offices began to close across Europe. However, already in this month of April they took their breath again and experienced a significant recovery with an increase of 16% in income.