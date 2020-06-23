For some years, a « gallbladder cleanse » began to be implemented as an alternative remedy to remove gallstones from the body. There are those who are against, and others in favor. We show you the home remedies you can use at home and their pros and cons.

A gallbladder cleaningAlso called « gallbladder clearance » or « liver clearance », it is an alternative remedy for remove gallstones from the body. Each doctor has his own recipe: some use olive oil, herbs, fruit juice or simply drink 2 liters of water throughout the day.

Those in favor of cleaning the gallbladder argue that the treatment helps disintegrate gallstones and stimulates the gallbladder to release it into the stool. Home remedies have a laxative effect. Despite these advantages, some people have nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain during the cleaning or purging period.

Gallbladder calculations, how to eliminate them with food?

exist 6 home remedies recommended by professionals:

1. Black radish juice

It has substances in its composition that prevent the accumulation of cholesterol in the gallbladder, helping to prevent and eliminate the stones that form in this site. It can also be used to decrease fat accumulated in the liver and as an antioxidant, reducing the effects of aging.

Ingredients

3 black radishes; 1 glass of water; 1 teaspoon of natural honey.

Preparation method

Wash the radishes and liquefy them together with the cold water and honey, until all the ingredients are well incorporated. Then pour the juice into a glass and drink up to 2 times per day.

2. Dandelion tea

Plant known to combat digestive problems, acting mainly on the liver and on the gallbladder, because it has choleretic effects, that is, it favors the increase in bile flow helping to expel the gallbladder stones.

Ingredients

10 g of dried dandelion leaves; 150 mL of water.

Preparation method

Boil the water and place the dried dandelion leaves, cover and let stand for 10 minutes. Next, you should strain the infusion and drink warm. It can be ingested 3 times a day.

3. Artichoke

Popularly, artichoke is a plant used to treat various health problems such as anemia, hemorrhoids, rheumatism, and pneumonia. Some studies show that it is also a plant used to eliminate stones in the gallbladder because it stimulates the production of bile, helping not only the gallbladder but also liver function.

Ingredients

2 to 5 mL of artichoke tincture; 75 mL of water.

Preparation method

Dilute the artichoke tincture in the water and take the mixture up to 3 times per day.

Natural and homemade remedies to eliminate gallstones.

4. Peppermint essential oil

It can help eliminate stones in the gallbladder, taking 0.2 mL of this oil, once a day, to cause the intended effect. However, it is possible to prepare peppermint tea, because it is also recommended for the treatment of these types of health problems.

Ingredients

2 teaspoons whole or crushed dried leaves of peppermint or 2 to 3 fresh leaves; 150 mL of boiling water.

Preparation method

Put the peppermint leaves in a cup of tea and fill it with boiling water. Let the infusion rest for 5 to 7 minutes, strain and drink 3 to 4 times a day, preferably after meals.

5. Milk thistle

Natural remedy widely used to treat problems in the liver and stones in the gallbladder, because the main compound of this plant is silymarin. In general, the extracts of this plant can be bought in pharmacies or in natural stores in capsule form, but tea from the milk thistle fruit can also be used.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of ground milk thistle fruit; 1 cup of water.

Preparation method

Boil the water and place the fruits in crushed milk thistle, let the infusion stand for 10 minutes. After this time, you should strain the infusion and drink 3 to 4 cups of tea per day.

6. Turmeric

Another medicinal plant that can help eliminate small stones, in addition to having anti-inflammatory action, it helps to combat pain and inflammation of the gallbladder and to detoxify the liver. The curcumin present in this plant helps in the regeneration of tissues after surgery.

How to use: Consume 40 mg of curcumin in capsules daily. This amount is capable of reducing the volume of the gallbladder by 50% in a few days.