‘Good Omens’ renews for a second season on Amazon two years later

It took Amazon two years to renew ‘Good Omens’, but finally the official confirmation by Twitter has arrived. It has been shared by both the Prime Video account and Neil Gaiman himself, creator of the series based on Terry Pratchett’s comics: “What glorious (and dangerous) trouble is our favorite angel and devil in right now? Good news! ‘Good Omens’ Returns For Season 2. “

What glorious (and dangerous) trouble will our favorite angel and demon find themselves in this time? ?? Good news! #GoodOmens is returning for Season 2 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/cFJQMo0Vkj ? Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 29, 2021

The first season aired on the streaming platform in 2019 and according to Variety the second, which will have six episodes, will begin shooting in Scotland later this year. David Tennant and Michael Sheen return as Aziraphale and Crowley, united again to save the world from the Apocalypse. Gaiman will return to executive producer and co-showrunner and Douglas Mackinnon will return to direct the episodes. John Finnemore will write the scripts alongside Gaiman and we hope, hopefully we will see (or hear) at least Frances McDormand and Jon Hamm again.

According to Tennat, the return of ‘Good Omens’ is “great news on a personal level to be able to work with Michael again or recite Neil’s wonderful words one more time. It’s probably less good for the universe, as it almost certainly means that there will be some new threat to his existence to deal with. ” Sheen has taken it a lot more funny: “Personally I’m against it, but the world is not going to save itself, is it? If David and I can manage not to fight too much this time, we may even have a chance to finish it. “

What awaits us

‘Good Omens’ is based on the 1990 novel in the ‘Discworld’ saga by Pratchett and Gaiman, titled ‘Good Omens’ in Spanish. It is an ironic comedy about the incarnation of the antichrist (parody of ‘The Prophecy’) and the eternal discussion about the balance between good and evil. the series has already covered the entire book so the second season will have to go a little further with new stories in which we will find the angel and the devil living among mortals in London’s Soho “when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery “.

“Thirty-one years have passed since ‘Good Omens’ was published, which means it’s been thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay down on our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention and planned the sequel. “, explains Gaiman “I was able to use parts of the sequel on ‘Good Omens’ itself, that’s where our angels came from. Terry is no longer here, but when he was we talked about what we wanted to do with ‘Good Omens’ and where it was going. story after “. What Amazon has not confirmed anywhere is its release date.

The first season is available on Amazon Prime Video and if you want to know more about it here you can read our review and here the interviews we did with its protagonists, with Gaiman here and also with Hamm and Adria Arjona.