A suitable feeding in patients with COVID-19 It is essential to have less possibilities of presenting a serious picture of the disease, achieve a speedy recovery and reduce the risk of malnutrition, said nutrition specialists from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

A good food intake in patients with symptoms of COVID-19 helps them to better restore their health, he said Danitza Yahaira Montiel Nicacio, from the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics of the General Hospital of the Area with Family Medicine (HGZ / MF) No. 29 “Dr. Alfredo Badallo García ”.

With him medical and pharmacological treatment offered to suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients at the IMSS Zone General Hospitals, the nutrition It is a cornerstone and plays an important role during the care process, said the specialist.

He commented that the patient is offered a complete, varied and harmless diet with an individualized plan, always adjusted to its requirements. An evaluation of the nutritional statusl within the first 48 hours in order for the nutritional approach to be timely and efficient.

The Nutrition specialist noted that HGZ No. 29 cares for two types of patients: those who are hospitalized compensated (stable) and those who are in intensive care that may require mechanical ventilation or oxygen therapy.

Danitza Yahaira Montiel Nicacio He explained that for the compensated patient he is supported with a varied diet, giving him the contribution of macro nutrients such as carbohydrates, proteins and lipids, “it is very important to keep them with good hydration.”

He explained that the patients are provided with a diet during the day, which is made up of five servings of vegetables and fruits, six of cereals and three of protein with some source of food of animal origin, divided into its three food services: breakfast, lunch and dinner.

For an average patient, the consumption recommendation is 20 to 30 calories per kilogram of weight, that is, from 1,800 to 2,000 calories, indicated Montiel Nicacio.

He said the suggestion is that the oral route should always be the first choice of food for the patient. However, there are those who are in an intensive care area and many times it cannot be done this way.

He added that in these cases enteral nutrition supported with hypercaloric and hyperprotein supplements is used, and if the conditions do not allow it either, then parenteral nutrition through a venous route will be required.

Nutrition improves the patient’s symptoms and helps to have a restoration of their health. “It has been shown that patients who have a better nutritional status are going to have less chance of falling into a serious state,” said the nutritionist.

For her part, head of the Nutrition and Dietetics Department of HGZ No. 29, Magali Paulina Viñas Aparicio, He stressed that “at the Hospital we all continue to do our work, we have never stopped and we continue to provide food for both the patient and the staff, with new ideas that allow us to continue offering quality and personalized care.”

He commented that in order to have closer communication with patients and prior to entering the Isolation Area COVID-19, the food handler with his Personal Protective Equipment placed a sign identifying himself as Nutrition personnel, with their name and category .

“Thanks to this, it has been possible for there to be a personalized interaction with the patients, who can hear any concerns about their diet and thus distinguish them among the entire health team that is treating them,” he said.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital