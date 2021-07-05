Good news! They rescue ‘lomito’ from Metro tracks; he followed his owner to the station

MEXICO CITY.- A puppy was rescued this afternoon while he wandered along the tracks of Metro Line 8, reported the Collective Transportation System (STC).

The incident occurred in the Iztapalapa station of Metro Line 8 around 1:00 p.m.

Personnel from the Transportation area carried out a three-minute power cut after a user requested support to rescue his dog.

The user stated that he did not notice that his pet followed him into the station, however, when he saw him on the tracks, he did not hesitate to ask the police officers for support ”, it was reported.

The user and his pet left the station.

