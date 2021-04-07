Good news: Tatis Jr will not have shoulder surgery



Tatis Jr. will have a few days to rest his left shoulder.

Photo: Denis Poroy / Getty Images

The San Diego Padres breathe. Breathe the world of baseball. Fernando Tatis Jr. will not have to undergo shoulder surgery, as originally thought. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list and will likely return after the deadline.

This Monday, “El Niño” was injured after an extended swing. He underwent an MRI and it was feared that his injury, which involves the labrum, would force him to go to surgery and miss much of the season, and even the entire year.

The alarms were turned off by AJ Preller, general manager of the team: “It will not be operated. He does not have a large swelling in his shoulder. He has a mild labrum tear, which is consistent with a subluxation injury. Today’s exam (Tuesday) passed without incident“.

Padres placed INF Fernando Tatis Jr. on the 10-day IL with left shoulder inflammation. pic.twitter.com/c0fXh1zyUB – MLB (@MLB) April 7, 2021

Fortunately, we will not have to wait long for Fernando Tatis Jr. to return to delight us on a baseball field. Just two days ago he hit his first home run of the year, sparking a frenzy at Petco Park in San Diego. We will soon see more El Niño antics.