Good news if you play on computer: Download Among Us for free, and Uncharted 4 will be released on PC | Gaming

PC gamers are still on a roll. Epic Games Store gives you Among Us, and Sony officially confirms that Uncharted 4 will be released on Steam and the rest of the stores.

It may be impossible to jump to the new generation of hardware because of the crisis of semiconductors, cryptocurrency miners and speculators, but at least the pc gamers They can settle for game releases.

Now you can free download on pc the most popular multiplayer game of 2020, Among us. It may seem strange to you because on mobile it is free, but on PC it costs € 3.99 because it includes a lot of costumes and pets that are paid on mobile. During this week you can download it for free, thanks to the Epic Games Store.

This PC game store is on sale. It gives you a coupon of € 10 that returns you every time you use it, on purchases over € 14.99. That is, all your purchases have a € 10 discount in addition to the sales. There are bargains like Death Stranding at € 13.99, Hades at € 6.79, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey at € 4.99 (using the coupon), and many more.

Another interesting offer is the exclusive game Kingdom Hearts III, which with the coupon stays at € 30 and gives you 3 months of Disney +, which cost € 27. So the game costs 3 euros …

If you are interested, from this link you can enter the Epic Games Store.

In another vein, we must also highlight arrival on PC from one of the flagship PlayStation games: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. This has been confirmed by Sony in a shareholders presentation, as Hobbyconsolas.com tells us.

Sony has already launched on PC in recent months Horizon zero dawn Y Days gone, but Uncharted 4 It is a surprise because it is one of the flagship games of the Sony console.

If you doubt great news for gamers who play on PC, they can expand their collection of games with the greatest hits of PlayStation.

When will God of War or Bloodborne, Sony?

Microsoft has also launched all its Xbox games on PC for a couple of years, but unlike Sony, you don’t have to wait years, since they come out on PC and Xbox at the same time.