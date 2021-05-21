Good news for “Rebelde” fans. PrendeTV will broadcast all the chapters

The series that marked an entire generation returns to television. The great phenomenon “Rebel”Will be available completely and free of charge at new digital platform Prende TV starting this May 21 at 6 p.m. ET. The RBD fans you can be happy for this retransmission that will come out in a dedicated channel only to this popular youth history.

So “Rebel” is back with all three seasons of the youth series which is already available in the new streaming service from Univision. Full of excitement, intrigue and romance, “Rebel” turned its protagonists into world stars already your music on the soundtrack of youth.

Mine (Anahi), Roberta (Sweet Maria), Lupita (Maite Perroni), Miguel (Alfonso ´Poncho´ Herrera), Diego (Christopher Uckermann) Y Giovanni (Christian Chávez) are back to relive their adventures at the Elite Way School with the retransmission of the 440 chapters of the hit series, completely free.

“Rebelde” tells the story of a group of teenagers in a private boarding school where the children of the most privileged families of Mexico and other scholarship students. In this place, the protagonists will forget their differences to help each other and solve their problems, in addition to forming the music group RBD that launched its members to world fame.

The exclusive channel dedicated to “Rebelde” It is available on PrendeTV through its application available on Android and iOS, its website and the applications of Smart TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Apple TV.

Famous artists who participated in the popular series such as Angelique boyer they also have a channel with all his novels on PrendeTV, called Angelique. “Rebelde” is part of the quality content offer on demand from PrendeTV, always 100% free and in spanish.

