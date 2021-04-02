Good news for fans of The Witcher season 2

Without a doubt The Witcher season 2 is one of the most anticipated shows on Netflix and now there is good news from the filming.

Netflix has just released an online video with behind-the-scenes footage of The witcher season 2 to deliver great news. Now that they have finished filming and everything is ready for the editing and post-production process to begin. So they will arrive in time for it to be released at the end of the year.

The showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, analyzes the filming process of The witcher Season 2, which has been a titanic effort spanning 158 days, utilizing 15 different locations, with 89 cast members and more than 1,200 crew members involved. The video also includes images of the leading actors such as Henry cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya allan with the costumes of their characters Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer and Ciri, respectively.

Here we leave you the Netflix video.

What will the new episodes be about?

Official synopsis of the epic fantasy action series:

“Convinced that Yennefer’s life was lost in the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia takes Princess Ciri to the safest place she knows. That is, the place where he spent his childhood called Kaer Morhen. As the kings, elves, humans, and demons of the continent fight for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses within. “

As the showrunner mentions Lauren Schmidt Hissrich in the video that we have left you before, The witcher season 2 will adapt the third book of the original series by Andrzej Sapkowski, titled Blood of elves (Blood of the Elves), along with elements from the second novel, Time of Contempt (Hate time) and the collection of stories Sword of Destiny (The sword of destiny). Hissirch also confirmed that there will be a lot of new characters and stories and, of course, some iconic monsters from the series.

Are you looking forward to watching The Witcher season 2 on Netflix? Leave us your comments below.