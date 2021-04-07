Good news for Captain Marvel 2

Share

The Captain Marvel 2 movie is one of the most anticipated installments of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe of Phase 4.

The first film to be released in 2019 was a tremendous success, surpassing $ 1,128 million at the global box office. So now they are getting ready to shoot Captain Marvel 2 at the end of May. But there is good news because the second unit is already underway and they will begin filming additional images and aerial shots to use in the development of visual effects.

“You watch these movies and you see people do these things like ‘Whoa’, like when a superhero takes a really cool spin or something. I have changed a lot, I have grown a lot and I am very excited about what I can bring to Carol in Captain Marvel 2 with who I am now. ” Said the actress Brie larson about the sequel.

She added: “To see how you have all embraced Carol, taken her and used her as a symbol of whatever if there are difficulties in her life. Moments of strength that they need and that they can bring out of this character and find something, be it a line from the movie or from the comics, that was absolutely remarkable and incredible. I’m excited to continue expanding on that. “

What will the movie be about?

Captain Marvel 2 will be directed by Nia DaCosta from a script by the WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell. The movie will see the return of Carol Danvers from Brie larson and will also feature appearances by Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel from Iman Vellani and Monica rambeau from Teyonah Parris. While Zawe ashton will have a currently unknown role. The story will continue the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), but unfortunately now we have few details of the plot.

Captain Marvel 2 It will be released on November 11, 2022. While we wait, you can see the rest of the films of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe at the Disney + platform.

Share