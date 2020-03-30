Final Fantasy VII Remake early?

As you probably know, if you are a minimum fan of the famous Square-Enix saga (or Squaresoft at the time), Final Fantasy VII will sign its comeback in April, in the form of a Remake. A modernized version of this RPG could not be more emblematic of the PlayStation era, which will come back in a whole new form, both technically and from a strict gameplay point of view. Remember that the game will be offered in various editions, including a (superb) collector’s edition.

Sony PS4 Pro 1 TB at the best price Base price: 399 €

See more offers

A Final Fantasy VII Remake whose official availability date is set to April 10… but which should arrive in advance for many players. Indeed, a few weeks ago, Square-Enix had warned players that the game could pay the price for the coronavirus epidemic that is currently raging, with delivery times that could vary. Via a tweet, the group wished to reassure the players, explaining that they had anticipated sending the games.

“Our highest priority is that each of you, including those living in the countries most affected by these disruptions, can play the game from the day of its launch. So we made the decision to ship the games earlier than usual to Europe and Australia, “said the Japanese group. In other words, some players, according to dealers, could get their hands on Final Fantasy VII Remake well before April 10.

Obviously, if the creators of the game want to allow players to enjoy their latest creation on D-Day, or even earlier, they also hope that these same players will avoid spoiling the game on networks.

An important message from the #FinalFantasy VII Remake development team. # FF7R pic.twitter.com/UwBMNaIaXX

– FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 30, 2020

“We know that some spoilers have been in the wild for two decades, since Final Fantasy VII was launched in 1997, but this FFVII Remake is a new game, which has many surprises for everyone” explain Yoshinori Kitase and Tetsuya Nomura in their common message.