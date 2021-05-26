good news, but in small print

“Months after recovering from mild cases of COVID-19, people still have immune cells in their body that pump antibodies against the virus that causes COVID-19“: these are the conclusions of a study from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis published in the journal ‘Nature’ this week. But this, which would already be excellent news, does not stop there.

Due to the characteristics of these cells, the researchers believe that this natural immunity (the one that develops after overcoming the disease) could persist throughout life, ensuring the presence of antibodies at all times. That is, if they are right, everything would seem to indicate that cases of reinfection would be rare. What does this all mean?

Immunity for life?

Do not forget that during the end of last year, we had numerous studies that warned us that antibodies fell rapidly after infection. The point is that, as we pointed out at the time, that didn’t mean immunity wasn’t long-lasting.

In fact, “that’s a misinterpretation of the data“said Ali Ellebedy, associate professor of pathology and immunology at the University.” It is normal for antibody levels to drop after an acute infection, but they do not drop to zero; stabilize. Here, [en este trabajo] we found antibody-producing cells in people 11 months after the first symptoms. ”

According to the researchers, what they have found is that a small population of antibody-producing cells (long-lived plasma cells) migrates to the bone marrow and “settles to continually secrete low levels of antibodies into the bloodstreamThere, in the bone marrow, according to Ellebedy, is the key to long-lasting immunity and the study has found it.

However, it is a small study (about 80 participants) and, to the extent that many things are still unknown about the dynamics of the virus in the body, they have not been able to ensure that this protection covers all those infected (especially the most serious). In this sense, It is risky to conclude that the fact of having found these cells in the bone marrow is an “immunological insurance for life”, as we run the risk of understanding. It is an interesting, positive and powerful step in the direction we expected; But if we look at the fine print the conclusions are clear: there is still much to know.

Picture | Christian lue