Good news about the immunity generated by vaccines, in the heat of battle against virus variants

A study concludes that the immunity generated by the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can last for years, preventing a third dose

If necessary, a third dose of AstraZeneca would greatly enhance the immune response, according to another study

Good results from the UK trial of the combination of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines

Five months ago we were talking about good news about immunity, referring to the immune response that arises after having passed the covid infection: long-lived antibodies and a powerful cellular response. Well today that good news is confirmed, but in the immunity caused by vaccines. The three most recent studies on the matter, reported in this New York Times article, point to this. “It’s good to see that vaccines are reaffirming what we have already seen with natural infection“, assures Marion Pepper, immunologist of the University of Washington, in the American newspaper.

One of the studies confirms that mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) -the most inoculated at the moment- They will protect against COVID for long periods of time. We talk about years, not months, and it also seems that most of those vaccinated they won’t need that hypothetical third booster dose that was announced in its day. Provided that the virus and its variants, yes, do not evolve in a very different way than they have done so far. Something that is not guaranteed.

What if they evolve in such a way as to evade immunity, for example? Well, what is already being seen is that a third booster dose, if needed, greatly enhances the immune response. This has been seen in another study and with another vaccine, that of AstraZeneca. And another thing that a third study confirms is that the mixed regimen, combined vaccination, is very promising. But we go in parts.

MRNA vaccines will not need a third dose

If we start with mRNA vaccines, a new study published in Nature indicates that Pfizer and Moderna trigger a persistent immune reaction in the body, which can protect against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and its current variants during years, in part because important immune cells (B cells) continue to develop for longer than previously thought.

The study authors are leading scientists from several American universities and from Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. Among them is Ali Ellebedy, an immunologist at the University of Washington, who already gave us the good news a month ago that the cells that preserve the memory of the virus (B cells) persist in the bone marrow and can produce antibodies whenever necessary.

Along with them, another team discovered that these B cells continue to mature and strengthen in the body for at least a year after infection. All this led them to announce that immunity in infected people who get vaccinated could last for years, possibly a lifetime. But what about those who had not passed the covid? Could the vaccine by itself have a similar effect?

Now the team of Ellebedy has answered this question, and affirmatively. Vaccination has a similar long-lasting effect. In the new study, they found that 15 weeks after the first dose of the vaccine, the immune cells still were there, becoming more sophisticated and learning to recognize a wide range of genetic sequences of the virus. How? In the so-called “germinal center”, a structure that forms in the lymph nodes in the armpits, after the vaccine, or in the lungs after natural infection.

Cells that keep training for months

That center is something like a training school for B cells, where they prepare to face the virus. And what the Ellebedy team has found is that, 15 weeks after the first dose of vaccine, that germinal center was still very active in all study participants, and that the number of memory cells that recognized the coronavirus had not decreased.

That is a very good sign. Why? Because the longer these cells have to train, the better they can cope with new variants of the virus that may arise. The more they know the enemy, the better. “The fact that they were still there almost four months after vaccination, it’s a very, very good sign “Ellebedy explained to the New York Times.

It Typically, the “germ centers” reach their peak of activity one or two weeks after vaccination, and from there the cells begin to decline. “Usually four to six weeks later, there isn’t much left,” says Deepta Bhattacharya, an immunologist at the University of Arizona. But the “germ centers” stimulated by mRNA vaccines “still working months later, there is not much decline for most people, “he warns.

What these results indicate is that the vast majority of people vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna, the two mRNA vaccines, will be protected in the long term against all variants of the coronavirus that currently exist. Older people or those who are immunosuppressed may need a booster dose, but in general, researchers suggest it won’t be necessary. With all the good news that is coming out, says the immunologist, “It is difficult for me to understand how and why we would need reinforcements every six or nine months.”

The powerful effect of a third dose of AstraZeneca

Another of the studies we talked about at the beginning has to do, precisely, with this hypothetical third booster dose. It may not be necessary in mRNA vaccines, but what about the others? Ellebedy himself believes that the immune responses produced by Janssen or AstraZeneca may be less durable than mRNAs. For this reason, these companies have already got to work with the trials of a third dose. And the results are good. Another study, just published in The Lancet, has found that a third dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine generates a powerful immune response.

They have done it with 90 volunteers, who were among the first to receive the vaccine, last year, in a clinical trial. This year, in March, they were given a third dose, approximately 30 weeks after the second. And what the tests show is that this third dose raises antibody levels even more than they were with the second.

Specifically, the results of the study show that the third dose multiplies the antibody levels by six and maintains the T-cell response. They have also seen that better neutralizes alpha, beta and delta variants, and what causes fewer adverse reactions than the first dose.

“We have to be prepared to push this forward, if necessary “, he assured this Monday when presenting the study Andrew Pollard, a researcher at the University of Oxford. “We have encouraging data to show that boosters can be used and that they would be effective in stimulating the immune response.”

There is another study underway on booster doses, in this case from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Earlier this month, they announced the start of the trial, with people vaccinated with the complete regimen of any of the three vaccines authorized in that country (Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen). The goal is to test a third booster dose with Moderna’s vaccine. The first results are expected at the end of the summer.

Mix AstraZeneca and Pfizer, a powerful combination

The third study that brings The good news about vaccine immunity has to do with administering a mixed regimen, that is, combining vaccines. Something that in Spain it has already been done, albeit hastily and not without controversy, on account of the second dose of AstraZeneca.

UK is conducting a much larger trial on this – with almost a thousand volunteers and four combinations of vaccines under study – and their results were the most anticipated. The first ones have just come out, and they reinforce what the Combivacs study of the Ministry of Health pointed out: that combining vaccines enhances the immune response. But not just any vaccine, or in any way.

In the COM-COV study They have tested four different regimens, combining the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines. And what they have seen is that the most powerful is the result of combining a first dose of AstraZeneca with a second dose of Pfizer. Volunteers who received this mixed regimen achieved antibody levels almost as high as those who received two doses of Pfizer.

This, inoculating the second dose four weeks after the first. This combination has also been tested at 12 weeks, which would be prescribed by AstraZeneca, and the results will come out shortly. Refering to cellular immunity, the study has shown that the vaccine mix also produced higher levels of immune cells than two doses of the same vaccine. This is something that was also seen in the Spanish study.

The University of Oxford Vaccine Expert and study coordinator, Matthew Snape, believes that, if necessary, Any of the guidelines tested can provide powerful protection. “I think you could argue that any of these programs would be effective,” he said when presenting the results of the study. Although Snape he does not dare to recommend the combination strategy on a routine basis at the moment. For now, he says, the best thing is still getting two doses of the same vaccine.

Now, The COM-COV study has begun testing another combination, which includes the Moderna and Novavax vaccines. And it is important, above all, with regard to vaccination in countries with less access to vaccines, to know if you can switch to another vaccine if there is no availability from which it was inoculated in the first dose. Snape is clear about it: “These results provide reassuring evidence” in that sense.