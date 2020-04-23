Everyone expected a great Nintendo Direct in early 2020, but as the days went by, uncertainty washed over us. Some even thought that the Nintendo Direct format was gradually disappearing, leaving only this type of broadcast for specific games, such as Animal Crossing or Pokémon. Nothing further from reality, Nintendo surprised us with a Nintendo Direct Mini last March. In the presentation we could see for the first time the game we are analyzing now: Good Job!

Good Job! It is an indie title that, although it does not seem too striking graphically, its mechanics and its original proposal have led it to be, nothing more and nothing less, than Nintendo itself that has distributed the game digitally. Are we really facing an indie so good that the Big N has risked for him? Well, although we already know the answer, you will have to read our analysis in full to draw your own conclusions.

Starting at the lowest

Although our protagonist is the boss son, our work is not easy. We start on the lowest floor of the family business, having to carry out all kinds of tasks or “errands” to go up. Each floor of the game has 3 levels We must overcome to unlock the level of ascent, which allows us to access the next floor. Our tasks range from delivering packages or helping lazy workers return to their jobs, watering plants in an office, even cooperating on a robot assembly line, to name a few examples. Our goal, obviously, is to reach the top of our company and show our father that we are capable of running the family business.

And that’s it? A game of running errands? Well … yes and no. You will see, the main attraction of this title are the various ways we have to achieve our goals. We are evaluated at each level by the time it has taken us to overcome it, the amount of damage we have done and the money they have cost the company. Although theirs is to do things well, calmly and without destroying half a building, the truth is that the game itself offers us very chaotic ways of achieving our objectives. For example, at one level we have to guide a worker to his job and a platform between the door and the elevator does not work. We can create a home bridge using a forklift, but if we break the wall of the room that gives the worker, he will arrive at his workplace without problem. In all the ways this thug game has, this is where its grace, its attractiveness and all the care it has.

Minimalist

Good Job! It does not stand out for its graphics or its music. In both sections, it’s quite modest. However, the game has been endowed with a certain charisma that makes our character interact in one way or another with objects (and with his wardrobe), which makes us smile. The full potential of this game is seen in the interaction with objects, from carrying a cup of coffee to shooting other employees using a soda machine. The truth is It is a game that you need to play to discover how deep it can beAlthough that always depends on the type of player. If we limit ourselves to surpassing the objectives in the most rational way, without thinking about the destruction, the levels will seem short and we will overcome it without too many problems. However, if we try to play “well” we see the number of complicated situations that will make us think over and over again, as well as take advantage of all the options in the title, since the game constantly leaves us on the tray the possibility of loading some of the furniture .

Earlier we mentioned the locker room and is that, at each level, we see various clothing items of the most surreal for our character, we can turn his “outfit” into a fanny pack and diving glasses, for example. Wearing our character in “exhibitionist mode” is always funny and this time around, his minimalist aesthetic makes us smile when dressing him in funny ways. These garments are hidden in the most twisted places that we can imagine, forcing us to destroy the level to obtain them, which powers the game’s replayability. Too it has a cooperative mode for 2 players, where chaos is more assured than ever. Especially when one player tries to cause as little damage as possible, while the other wants the office to burn. In this case, the “cooperative” is something relative …

Good Job! – A good job to kill time

The main drawback that we put to the game is its duration. The more than 30 levels of the game can seem few, by counting approximately with an estimated duration between 5 and 10 minutes each. Total, the game does not reach 5 hours, although we have already commented that it is quite replayable and that the multiplayer makes its useful life last a little longer, but it is true that if we do not care about the costumes or the score, overcoming the game is quite simple and fast. The graphic section is quite modest, as we have already discussed and, although it may take quite a bit of technology to operate the collision system and the way objects interact with each other and with the environment, We believe that the loading times when accessing a level are somewhat excessive. We have also noticed some bugs with objects or characters after certain chaotic actions. We understand that it is a game with many possibilities and that it is normal to see this type of failure, but we hoped that this aspect would be a little better polished.

In short, Good Job! it’s a very game casual, fun, easy to understand and to play. With this title laughter is guaranteed, either playing alone or in company and the truth is that we liked it. However, it is not a perfect game and we wanted to report its shortcomings, as well as its strengths. If you want to start “teleworking” with your Nintendo Switch, you should give the title a chance, as it is an indie that helps a lot to kill time with the small puzzles it offers us, in the form of very varied levels. The one in the company pool is one of our favorites. We invite you to play the game to take a look.

We have analyzed Good Job! thanks to a digital code provided by Nintendo Spain. Version analyzed: 1.0.0

Good Job! It is a good job, without a doubt

Although it is not a perfect game, since it has some bugs, such as its short duration and other minor bugs that hinder the experience, it is very fun, easy to understand and very enjoyable. Its minimalist aesthetic is quite successful and makes the game quite casual and accessible.

PROS

Interaction with the environment and objects

The gameplay is quite simple and easy to understand

The levels are well planned and offer various ways to overcome them

CONS

is too short

Excessive charging times at times

