‘Good Girls’, canceled after season 4

Although in Spain we can see it through Netflix, ‘Bad Girls’ is originally broadcast on NBC in the United States. In full broadcast of its fourth installment, the chain has already announced that the series will have no more seasons.

As reported by Deadline, several services have tried to buy the series to add an additional season 5 to conclude the story, including Netflix where the sitcom has been quite successful. However, the talks have not been fruitful, and if nothing changes, the end will be abrupt.

Its protagonist, Christina Hendricks has already said goodbye on her Instagram to the cancellation of the series:

Well, we gave it our all. We really did. Thank you to our amazing fans for all your passion and support throughout the years.

Mae Whitman also wrote on her Instagram stories:

I feel too sad and confused to look at my phone, but I do want to give a quick reminder to some of the best times with my girls. I love my friends in this cast and YOU so much, people who loved the show. It was a pleasure being Annie and I will always be grateful to you for supporting us. Ok, I’m going to cry now, I love you.

Under the captions, she shared a series of photos from filming with her co-stars, Hendricks and Retta.

Reno Wilson did the same, thanking the entire cast. Matthew Lillard simply tweeted: “Very. Very. Sad.”

The latest episodes will hit Netflix throughout July as they air on NBC. The first three seasons are already available on the streaming platform.

