Jlo, Alex and Marc have become the best team, and all with one common purpose, the joy of their little ones.

April 14, 2020

Despite the painful divorce of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, the most popular former couple in the Caribbean has managed to have an excellent relationship for the sake of their children, the singers strive to give their best and thus manage to give a happy childhood to their children.

Marc Anthony, JLo and Alex Rodriguez

Recently we found a video that Alex Rodríguez recorded where he appears with JLo and Marc Anthony, in this material you can see the three famous ones living a day full of emotions, for the presentation of a recital starring the son of JLo and Marc.

The young Maximilian, just 11 years old, has a magnificent voice that he undoubtedly inherited from his talented parents, while the presentation is in progress, it can be seen that JLo, Marc and Alex enjoyed the magnificent interpretation that the little one did.

Alex was the accomplice in capturing the emotion of his girlfriend and his ex, when seeing his son overflowing talent in his presentation of the school, the ex-couple did not stop clapping and singing with their little son.

It should be noted that Alex and Anthony have a very good and mature relationship, which leaves Jennifer much calmer, being able to provide a warm atmosphere to her children, this allows the ex-couple to enjoy together all the important moments in the life of their sons.

