Good Friday: Bible Verses to Share

Pope Francis wears a crucifix during the Celebration of the Lord's Passion on Good Friday in St. Peter's Basilica, April 19, 2019, at the Vatican.

On April 2, when the Catholic Church commemorates the solemnity of “Good Friday”, thousands of faithful Christians will be in a state of recollection and reflection on all that Jesus had to suffer to save humanity, giving his own life when he was crucified in the cross.

To remember about everything that happened to the son of God on this day, nothing better than to turn to the Holy Word of the Bible. If we review some verses of this writing that narrate the events of the crucifixion of Christ, we can understand the great and infinite love of God for all of us, so much so that he handed over his beloved son to the arms of death. When we accept this truth from the Bible, that Jesus died for all, and rose again on the third day, we accept God’s promises.

Bible verses to share

Isaiah 53: 3-9

He was despised and rejected among men, a man of sorrows, experienced in brokenness, and as one from whom men hide their faces, he was despised, and we do not esteem him. Certainly he bore our diseases, and suffered our pains; we consider him a leper, wounded by God and dejected. But he was wounded for our transgressions, bruised for our iniquities; On him the punishment fell, the price of our peace, and thanks to his wounds we were healed. We all err like sheep, we turn aside – each to his own way, but the Lord brought the iniquity of us all upon him. He was distressed and afflicted, he did not open his mouth: as a lamb he was led to slaughter, and like a sheep before his shearers, he was speechless, and did not open his mouth. For jail and for judgment he was taken away; And as for his generation, who considered that he was cut off from the land of the living, and by the rebellion of my people? And he was buried among the wicked and with the rich in his death, although he had done no violence, nor was there any deceit in his mouth.

John 19: 26-27

When Jesus saw his mother and the disciple whom he loved, he said to his mother: “Woman, here is your son!” Then he said to the disciple: “There you have your mother!” And from that hour the disciple received her in his own home.

Matthew 27: 45-46

And from the sixth hour there was darkness over the whole land until the ninth hour. Around the ninth hour, Jesus cried out with a loud voice, saying: “Eli, Eli, lama sabactani?” That is to say, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” And Jesus, crying out again with a loud voice and gave up the spirit.

Matthew 27:54

When the centurion and those who were with him, who were guarding Jesus, when they saw the earthquake and what was happening, they were filled with astonishment and said: “Truly this was the Son of God!”

John 19: 31-33

As it was the day of Preparation, and so that the bodies would not remain on the cross on the Sabbath (since that Sabbath was of great solemnity), the Jews begged Pilate that their legs might be broken and that they be taken away . Well, the soldiers and broke the legs of the first, and also the other who had been crucified with him. But when they came to Jesus, seeing that he was already dead, they did not break his legs.

Romans 6: 22-23

But now that you have been freed from sin and made servants of God, the fruit is obtained leading to sanctification and its end, eternal life. Because the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.

1 Peter 2:24

Who himself bore our sins in his body on the tree, so that we, being dead to sins, might live to righteousness. By his wounds you have been healed.

1 John 5: 11-12

And this is the testimony: that God has given us eternal life and this life is in his Son. He who has the Son has life: he who does not have the Son of God does not have life.

Mark 15:33 39

When the sixth hour (noon) came, there was darkness over the whole land until the ninth hour (3 pm). And at the ninth hour (3:00 pm) Jesus exclaimed with a loud voice: “Eloi, Eloi, lema sabactani?” which when translated means, “My God, my God, why have you abandoned Me?”

Some of those who were there, hearing him, said: “Look, he is calling for Elijah.”

Then one ran and soaked a sponge in vinegar, and putting it on a reed, gave Jesus to drink, saying: “Let us see if Elijah will bring Him down.”

But Jesus, giving a loud cry, expired.

And the veil of the temple was torn in two, from top to bottom.

Seeing the centurion in front of Him, the manner in which He expired said: “Truly this man was the Son of God.”

