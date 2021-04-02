Good Friday 2021: Prayers | NowMyism.com

Getty Images Pope Francis lies on the ground to pray during the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion on Good Friday in St. Peter’s Basilica on March 30, 2018 at the Vatican.

What is prayer?

Prayer is a conversation with God, a dialogue with him. Thus, without further ado, a conversation with Jesus, with the Holy Spirit, with our mother the Virgin. A conversation with our Father, to listen to him, praise him, thank him, ask for forgiveness or to ask him for what we long for.

Praying prayer, more than a duty of all Christians, is the need we have to be listened to naturally and with complete confidence by our heavenly father. When we offer a prayer to God, to the Virgin Mary and to her son, we are opening the soul as a son does to his father, his mother, or his brother.

In fact, Pope Francis said it: “It is prayer that maintains faith, without prayer faith falters.” Following Jesus is a hard road, with rocky terrain and other flat ones. In short, following Jesus is brave and in order to continue on the path, prayer is essential.

Likewise, the prime minister of the Catholic Church confirmed that the key to prayer is to rest in God, to live with trust. The Pontiff reminds us that “if, like Jesus, we entrust everything to the will of the Father, the object of our prayer takes a back seat, and what is truly important is manifested: our relationship with him.” This is the effect of prayer: transforming desire and shaping it according to God’s will, aspiring above all to union with him, who goes out to meet us, his children.

For Pope Francis, God and the Virgin Mary listen to our prayers and accompany us in daily life. We are never alone in prayer. When we pray, our guardian angel is also there, he is the one who joins his prayer to ours and presents it to the Lord, turning it into a powerful weapon of spiritual struggle that will make us grow in holiness.

As we already know that prayer is powerful and can move mountains (Mt 21,21-22), below we leave some beautiful prayers for this Good Friday, so that you can read them alone or as a family, and reflect on them and the current moment that humanity is living. You will surely do an act of contrition and improve all those aspects that are failing in the tranquility of your being with respect to others, including the relationship you have with nature and the rest of the beings of creation.

Good Friday prayers

Prayer of Pope Francis:

Lord Jesus, our gaze is directed to you, full of shame, repentance and hope.

Before your supreme love, shame pervades us for having allowed you to suffer our sins in solitude:

The shame of having fled before the test despite having said thousands of times “even if everyone abandons you, I will never abandon you.”

The shame of having chosen Barabbas and not you, power and not you, appearance and not you, money and not you, worldliness and not eternity.

Shame for having tempted you with your mouth and your heart every time we have been faced with a trial, telling you: “if you are the Messiah, save yourself and we will believe.”

Shame for so many people, even some of your ministers, who have been fooled by ambition and vain glory by losing their dignity and their first love.

Shame because our generations are leaving young people a world fractured by divisions and wars; a world devoured by selfishness where the young, the little ones, the sick, the elderly are marginalized.

The shame of having lost the shame.

Lord Jesus, always give us the grace of holy shame!

Our gaze is also filled with a repentance that, before your eloquent silence, begs your mercy:

A repentance that germinates before the certainty that only you can save us from evil, only you can cure our leprosy of hatred, selfishness, pride, greed, revenge, greed, idolatry, only you can embrace us by restoring our dignity filiate and rejoice for our return home, to life.

The repentance that arises from feeling our smallness, our nothingness, our vanity and that is caressed by its sweet and powerful invitation to conversion.

The repentance of David who, from the abyss of his misery, finds his only strength in you.

The repentance that is born from our shame, which is born from the certainty that our heart will always remain restless until it finds you and finds in you its only source of fullness and stillness.

The repentance of Peter who, crossing his gaze with yours, weeps bitterly for having denied you in front of men.

Lord Jesus, always give us the grace of holy repentance!

Before your supreme majesty, in the darkness of our despair, the spark of hope is lit so that we know that your only measure of loving us is to love us without measure.

The hope that your message continues to inspire, even today, so many people and peoples that only good can defeat evil and evil, only forgiveness can defeat resentment and revenge, only fraternal embrace can disperse hostility and the fear of the other.

The hope that your sacrifice continues, even today, to emanate the perfume of divine love that caresses the hearts of so many young people who continue to consecrate their lives to you, becoming living examples of charity and gratuity in this world devoured by the logic of benefit and of easy profit.

The hope that so many missionaries will continue today to challenge the dormant conscience of humanity by risking their lives to serve you in the poor, in the discarded, in the immigrants, in the invisible, in the exploited, in the hungry in the imprisoned.

The hope that your holy Church, made up of sinners, will continue, even today, despite all attempts to discredit it, to be a light that illuminates, encourages, soothes and testifies to your boundless love for humanity, a model of altruism , an ark of salvation and a source of certainty and truth.

The hope that, from your cross, fruit of the greed and cowardice of so many doctors of the Law and of hypocrites, the Resurrection will emerge transforming the darkness of the tomb into the glow of the dawn of Sunday without sunset, teaching us that your love is our hope.

Lord Jesus, always give us the grace of holy hope!

Help us, Son of Man, to strip us of the arrogance of the thief placed on your left, and of the shortsighted and corrupt who have seen in you an opportunity to exploit, a condemned to criticize, a defeated to mock, another occasion to attribute to others, and even to God, their own faults.

We ask you, instead, Son of God, that we identify ourselves with the good thief who looked at you with eyes full of shame, repentance and hope; who with eyes of faith saw divine victory in your apparent defeat, and thus, kneeling before your mercy, and with honesty, won paradise. Amen.

Father, into your hands I commend my spirit:

I take refuge in you, Lord: may I never be disappointed; you, who are just, save me. I entrust my spirit into your hands: you, the loyal God, will deliver me. R.

I am the mockery of all my enemies, the derision of my neighbors, the terror of my acquaintances; They see me on the street, and they run away from me. They have forgotten me like a dead man, they have thrown me away like a useless junk.

But I trust you, Lord, I tell you: «You are my God.» My chances are in your hand; Free me from the enemies who persecute me.

Make your face shine on your servant, save me by your mercy. Be strong and courageous of heart, those who hope in the Lord.

Prayers for Good Friday:

Dear God, take my life and allow me to live this day serenely. Open my mind to positive thoughts. Take out of me all bad feelings towards others. Make it possible for me to feel joy, love, compassion, and allow me to feel alive again. Help me to accept things as they are, to hold my tongue, to fulfill my daily tasks, to give freedom with love. Take my worries for the future. May I realize that in your hands everything is provided for me, that I have no control over anything but myself, that the present is precious and passes very soon. Help me to remember that the hatred and pain directed at me is the hatred and pain that the other person feels. Thank you for accepting my load and for making it lighter. Amen.

Jesus dies on the cross

Rigid and straight arms, by two pierced hooks, that here you are, for my sins, to receive me open, to wait for me nailed.

Body wounded with love, I adore you and I follow you, I, Lord of lords, want to split your pains by climbing the cross with you.

I want in life to follow you and along your paths praising and blessing you, and blessing you, suffering and dying, bless you.

Do not love the little things that come and go that adore the austerity of these feelings that have flavors of eternity,

that I feel a sweet wound of desire for excessive love; that I love your science and your light; that I go, finally, through life as you are on the cross; My feet covered with blood, my hands wounded with love, my eyes to the dead world and my two arms open to all my brothers. Amen.

