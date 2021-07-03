Good for ‘Checo’ Pérez in Austria; will come third

MEXICO CITY.

Red bull regained dominance at home during qualifying, where Max verstappen He was the fastest to take the pole position of the Austrian Grand Prix of the F1 and the mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez had a good performance and climbed positions with respect to yesterday’s training to finish third.

The man from Guadalajara will have his teammate and Lando Norris in front of him. Then come the Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Q2

Sergio Pérez was rewarded with the strategy to improve his time and place himself in sixth position, with a soft tire, at +0.556 of the best time recorded by his teammate Max Verstappen with 1: 03.927.

They did not advance to Q3: Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Daniel Ricciardo, Fernando Alonso and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Q1

Sergio Pérez improved his time to reach eighth position, with a soft tire, to have his best time of +0.584 of Max Verstappen’s time, the best of the session with 1: 04.249.

Those who did not advance to Q2: Kimmi Raikkonen, Esteban Ocon, Nicholas Latifi, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

THIRD PRACTICE

World Championship leader Max Verstappen (Red Bull) set the fastest time in the third free practice session of the Austrian Grand Prix, this Saturday at the Red Bull Ring (4,318 km) in Spielberg.

With 1 minute, 4 seconds and 591/1000, Verstappen took more than half a second to the Mercedes of Valtterri Bottas (+0.538) and Lewis Hamilton (+0.686).

For his part, Sergio Pérez finished in seventh position with a time of 1: 05.396.

