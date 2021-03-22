Good financial results for Porsche, in a difficult year 2020

That 2020 has been a complicated year for everyone, it is not even necessary to remember. Of course, also for car manufacturers, who have suffered the strong impact of the coronavirus pandemic, including the closures of their factories last spring.

In the case of Porsche, which recently presented its financial results for its 2020 financial year, we could say that it ‘weathered the storm’ in a more than satisfactory way.

After all, as we have learned, its sales have been solid, with a total of more than 272,000 vehicles, which is barely a 3% drop compared to the previous year.



However, Porsche AG has managed to set a new record in this complex fiscal year, with a turnover that grew to 28.7 billion euros, exceeding the figure obtained in the previous period by 100 million euros.

Otherwise, the company’s operating result reached 4,200 million euros, while the margin obtained on sales was 14.6%.

Other highlights of the conference (online this year) was to know that the most popular model of the brand has been the Cayenne, with 92,860 units delivered to its new owners, or that its employees will receive a bonus of 7,850 euros.

Good news for your workers, no doubt, as is the fact that the number of employees has been maintained, standing at around 36,000. In addition, the manufacturer announced an agreement to guarantee jobs until 2030.

And finally, we must not overlook the fact that the company has set itself the goal of achieving a neutral carbon footprint by 2030. All in an electrification process that has started strong with the Taycan (20,000 units sold) And that is already unstoppable: in 2025, half of the Porsche that are sold will have an electric motor, but in 2030, that figure will rise beyond 80%.