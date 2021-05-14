Good fights on the return of Floyd Mayweather

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The mythical Floyd mayweather He will once again get into a ring, in an exhibition match like the last time we saw him in Japanese lands. At 45, he will face the youtuber Logan paul, weighing more than Money. In the evening, there will be other battles of ancient stars that interest us the same (very little) as the media leader of the gala.

It will be next June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (United States), a Sunday. The day initially planned was Saturday the 5th, but it was changed to not coincide with the fight between Teófimo López and George Kambosos, an event later moved several weeks ahead.

However, there are two very good fights for the boxing fan, the two leading up to Mayweather-Paul. In the first of them, the return of Jarrett hurd (24-1, 16 KO), former unified world champion of super welterweight. Hurd will return after almost a year and a half inactive at middleweight, although he intends to return to the lower category. Your rival will be Luis Arias (18-2-1, 9 KOs), who for his part has not had a professional fight for almost two years, but will be a test for Hurd to try to return to the big fights.

The semi-background of the show, even more interesting, is the revenge between the Canadian Jean pascal (35-6-1, 20 KO) and the Swede Badou jack (23-3-3, 13 KO), two veterans with many wars behind them. That the substitute regular WBA light heavyweight title is at stake is anecdotal, but the fight is very attractive because of the equality and competitiveness of the contenders. In December 2019, they faced in Atlanta with a controversial victory for Pascal by split decision, very close and, for many, very unfair.

The evening may be followed in Spain by Fight Sports, which has announced the acquisition of the rights for more than fifty countries.