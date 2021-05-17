Good feelings on the first day of the Budapest European Championship

05/17/2021 at 9:19 PM CEST

With an eye on Tokyo and after the artistic, jumping and open water competitions, swimming made its premiere yesterday at the European Championships in Budapest. A good day for the Spanish representation that started with the classification of Hugo Gonzalez for the late 50’s back. a test in which he fell to the first record, a sign of the great competitiveness expected in this championship.

Gonzalez, who signed his personal best after reducing by 2 hundredths the 24.62 seconds in which he swam in the morning preliminaries, was only surpassed by the Russian Kliment Kolesnikov, which set a new world record -23.93-, the Greek Apostolos Christou -24.49- and the Romanian Robert Glinta -24.60. Today, the Balearic swimmer will fight for what could be the first medal of the Spanish delegation in these Europeans.

For its part, Cata Corró concluded, with a time of 4: 46.03, in eighth position the final of the 400 styles, a test in which the great favorite, the Hungarian, regained the throne Katinka hosszu.

Also in contention was on this first day of competition Lidon Muñoz who closed his participation in the free 50 with an eleventh place with a record of 24.90, sixth in his series. The great dominator in the semifinals was Pernille Blume with 24.06.

In the first titles in play, Martin Malyutin took the gold in the 400 free and Russia won in the 4×100 free. Another of the proper names of this tournament, the British Adam Peaty, already showed his cards, leading the 100 breaststroke with a. 57.67.

The Italian Nicolo ‘Martinenghi The current Olympic, world and continental champion came out in response, after enduring in the semifinals the rhythm of Peaty until practically the last meters. But the stroke power of Peaty, the only man in history capable of falling below 57 seconds, allowed him to finally overcome the Italian, who ended up losing by 78 hundredths to the British, who signed a fantastic 57.67 seconds.

The list of winners was completed by the 4×100 British women’s quartet, who hung, with a time of 3: 34.17, the gold medal ahead of the Netherlands (3: 34.29) and France (3: 35.92).