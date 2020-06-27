The news The most striking of iOS 14 are, without a doubt, the widgets in the home and the app library. With the beta installed for a few days on an iPhone 11 Pro Max, we have been testing both functions. Although we still find errors and bugs typical of a beta, we can see the attractiveness they offer.

This is how iOS 14 widgets work in beta

The first thing we must say is that there is no onboarding yet that shows how they work and they are added new widgets to the home. This is why there is doubt about where we should start.

To do this, we must press and hold an icon of an app as if we were going to move it to another site. The apps will shake as they usually do and we will see a “+” icon in the top left-hand corner. When pressing it, we will see all the widgets that we can add to our home.

By choosing one of them and depending on the size, icons will scroll they were needed to an additional sheet of apps on the right. If we remove the widget, they will return to your site. There are 2×2, 4×2 and 4×4 app icons widgets.

To move them from one place to another, just hold them down and drag them. Yes, we will not be able to place them anywhere, since they have predetermined spaces. Thus, the 4×2 only has three locations: up, center and down.

Another aspect to highlight is the animations. Dropping a widget in the middle of the home produces a ripple effect about the remaining apps. They are both pretty cool.

Widgets inspired by Apple Watch

The iOS 14 widgets draw heavily on the experience gained with the Apple Watch. The complications and dials of the watch have inspired largely these boxes of information that are now present on the iPhone and iPad. A clear example of this is the Smart Stack widget.

This is a direct inheritance from the Siri dial on the Apple Watch. In this sphere, they are changing a series of cards depending on our needs learned by the system. Using machine learning, Siri is able to offer us what we need at the right time: place photos, suggest countdowns, show the time and our calendar appointments.

But it does it dynamically, eliminating those cards that are not useful at the moment. Other widgets of 2×2 s shapee look a lot like Apple Watch apps. Fitness (old Activity app) or Time are two very clear examples.

At the moment there are no third-party widgets in this new format, although we can find them in the section on the left of the home page. We will have to wait for the official release of iOS 14 to start receiving versions adapted by developers.

