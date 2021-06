The Toledo of Peruvian origin Jordan camacho (1-0, 1 KO) debuted last Saturday in Numancia de la Sagra (Toledo) defeating the Venezuelan Romeli Martinez (0-16).

The victory came at the Tristán Boxing Club after a body shot in the first round, resulting in the KO.

Camacho, trained by Jose Maria Tristan and empowered by Fernando Sanchez, will serve in the super bantamweight category. He has been several times champion of Spain amateur, junior and senior, having belonged to the Spanish team.