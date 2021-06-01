Good data in China and South Korea raises Seoul by 0.56%

Seoul, Jun 1 (EFECOM) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange closed today with a 0.56% rise in its main indicator, the Kospi, thanks to the publication of good macroeconomic data in China and South Korea.

The selective South Korean Kospi gained 17.95 points on Tuesday to stand at 3,221.87 units, while the Kosdaq technology index gained 0.29%, or 2.81 points, to 984.59 units.

The Kospi started in the red amid persistent concerns about inflation and the possibility that central banks will modify their current monetary policies.

But the publication of South Korea’s trade balance – which increased its surplus in May by more than 500% year-on-year and whose exports grew in that period by 45.6% – and the index of purchasing managers of China, which showed in May industrial expansion and achieved its best figure of the year, encouraged the parquet.

Thus, with institutional investors as net buyers, most of the Kospi stocks advanced today.

The highest-value token in Seoul, tech Samsung Electronics, closed 0.12% higher, while the world’s second-largest memory chip maker, SK hynix, gained 1.18%.

The operator of the largest South Korean internet portal, Naver, became more expensive by 1.24%, and the owner of the country’s main instant messaging application, Kakao, advanced 3.25%.

In the biopharmaceutical sector, Samsung Biologics depreciated by 1.54% and its competitor, Celltrion, lost 0.73% of its value.

The largest national car manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, gained 0.85%. EFECOM

