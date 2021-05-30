Gonzo’s cut to a Christian doctor when asked about abortion in Spain

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

The public system fails women who abort. This is admitted by Juan Luis Delgado, head of the department of Maternal Fetal Medicine of the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital, the public hospital of reference in Murcia and one of those that sends women who want or must have abortions to private clinics. The doctor calls himself a “Christian gynecologist” and had a conversation with Gonzo this Sunday on the Salvados de laSexta program.

Delgado points out that the hospital does not perform abortions because “the decision must be made by the leaders and by the health service” although in turn he has admitted that to date, the Murcia Ministry of Health does not put any impediment to carry out pregnancy terminations. Learn about the bad experiences that women who are referred to private clinics have.

At one point in the interview, Delgado points out to Gonzo that he already told a writer that the show was coming “very soon.” Gonzo has replied that if “arriving very soon is asking about this” now, when the abortion law in this country “is 11 years old.”

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

There have been many reactions on social networks to these words and to the program in general. These are some of them:

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

30 years in prison for a miscarriage: hell in the land of the women of El Salvador

The Salvadoran Justice acquits the woman accused of murder for having an abortion

The harsh story of a young woman forced to have an abortion in a private clinic in poor conditions

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.