Gonzo wears a dress and declares himself to be gender fluid in ‘Muppets Babies’ – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

“I want to be myself!” says Gonzo, a character from the children’s series “Muppets Babies” in a chapter that seeks to teach about gender inclusion.

As well as other cartoons that have talked about sexual diversity and the LGTB + community, the “Muppets Babies” franchise has done the same through its “Gonzo” character.

Through the chapter entitled “Gonzo-rella”, they have declared the character to be gender fluid for wearing a dress, which has desired different reactions on social networks.

It all begins when in the story “Miss Piggy” and “Summer” want to wear a dress for a dance that they are organizing themselves, causing curiosity in “Gonzo”, who would also like to dress up as his friends.

The idea that “Gonzo” uses a dress is rejected by the characters, because being male, he must adhere to “the manual” and wear a suit. The lack of acceptance from his peers depresses the character, but “Rizzo” the “fairy godmother” helps him and turns him into a princess.

Information taken from Cadena Noticias