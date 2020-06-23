The Spanish video game sector lacks pieces of the puzzle, a lot of creativity, little entrepreneurship, he explains Gonzo Suarez, supervisor and advisor of the Gamelab Fair. But it is also one of the best adapted to the coronavirus crisis and that is why it is time to bet on it. The programming of Gamelab Barcelona, ​​which begins today in digital format, is a sample of the potential of the sector, which grows every year and bills more than music and cinema as a whole. Videogames « have engulfed all the plastic arts » and their leadership within the cultural industries is undeniable, claims Suárez, son of the Asturian filmmaker Gonzalo Suárez.