Gonzo is presented as non-binary in a chapter of Muppet Babies

When Gonzo tells Miss Piggy and Summer that he wants to wear a dress, they are surprised and say no, that’s it. It does not go according to the “actual manual.” “According to the actual manual, girls come like princesses and children as gentlemen, “Peggy explains to Gonzo.

Before the reaction of his friends, Gonzo is disappointed but Rizzo, the fairy godmother helps him and grants his wish by giving him a dreamy dress.

Not caring about Peggy’s comment, Gonzo goes to the dance and no one recognizes him with his look; so the next day his friends ask him why he did not attend and he confesses that he was and that he was the one wearing a blue dress. That’s when She introduces herself as “Princess Gonzorella”.