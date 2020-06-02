The presidential candidate of the Dominican Liberation Party, Gonzalo Castillo, announced that if he wins the presidential elections on July 5, he will create a construction program for works that include a Cable Car and the first light rail line in the province of Santiago. .

“In Santiago build the First Mass Passenger Transportation System: the Cable Car and the first Light Rail Line,” he said in a speech.

He assured that this works construction plan seeks to reactivate the economy since “more works create more jobs, more jobs generate more consumption, more consumption means more production, which requires even more jobs, and so on. This plan was created for economic recovery, job creation and most importantly, to provide opportunities, but for everyone. ”

The program also includes the expansion of the capacity of Line 1 and Line 2 of the Santo Domingo Metro, and the extension of Line 2 to San Luis.

It also promised the construction of a 4-lane highway that will depart from the Santiago North Ring Road to Puerto Plata, which is intended to be built under the public-private alliances modality.

“We will continue and complete the construction of Line 2 of the Santo Domingo Cable Car, which runs from Los Alcarrizos, passing through Pantoja, Girasoles, Herrera, Kilometer 9 and connecting with the Port of Haina,” said Castillo.

“We will execute the three stages of the Expansion and Modernization of the Port of Manzanillo; the necessary and urgent rehabilitation of the Duarte Highway, building its returns and several overpasses; Section III and end of the Santo Domingo – Juan Bosch ring road; the Los Alcarrizos ring road; the distributor and overpass on Avenida 27 de Febrero with Isabel Aguiar; the overpass at Sol Poniente and República de Colombia Avenues; the overpass of the Arroyo Hondo Rotunda – Camino Chiquito; a new bridge over the Ozama River; a new connection Ave. República de Colombia with the Duarte Highway and three elevated on the Duarte Highway – Kilometers 17, 22 and 23 ”, I continue saying.

He reported that he will also recover the previous Santo Domingo ring road, made up of Charles De Gaulle and Jacobo Majluta avenues, with the construction of overpasses from Invivienda, Sabana Perdida, Duquesa, the entrance to the Higüero Airport and the connection to the Jacobo Majluta with the Republic of Colombia.

Other works he promised are the expansion, up and down, of the four bridges of Ave. John F. Kennedy, over Ave. Luperón; the construction of the elevated room in Andrés, corresponding to the section La Caleta – Boca Chica.

Make several parking lots for public use under the Parquéate RD Trust; conclude the San Francisco de Macorís ring road, in its two stages, the one that leads to Tenares and the one that leads to Nagua; build the Ave. Circunvalación in Moca, Espaillat Province; the Malecon, in Montecristi; the Montecristi – Puerto Plata Highway; the Malecon of Nagua; the Tourist Port of Samaná; the Ferry Port Miches-Samaná and the Distributor of the Americas – Entrance of Samaná.

Gonzalo Castillo also promised to complete works such as: the Hato Mayor – Sabana de la Mar highway and the Hato Mayor – El Puerto – Bayaguana highway; in San Pedro de Macorís, rehabilitate and extend the Malecon; likewise, carry out the rehabilitation of the port; build the Elías Piña Binational Market; complete the construction of the Baní and Azua ring roads; in Barahona, carry out the construction of the Coastal Beltway and a new port and rehabilitate the two current ports.

Likewise, expansion of the Barahona – Enriquillo – Oviedo Highway, and construction of a new variant, direct to Bahía de las Águilas, so that the route between María Montés de Barahona International Airport, to Bahía de las Águilas, is 1 hour and 20 minutes, and can be considered as the local airport of Bahía de las Águilas, for the sectors that affect tourism.

Also, rebuild and expand the Ocoa – Rancho Arriba – Sabana Larga Highway, thus concluding the North-South corridor.

“To achieve efficiency in agricultural production, we will build hundreds of water reservoirs, tanks for agricultural products and cold chain in all provinces,” he said.