Gonzalo Peña gives a statement after being accused of rape by Daniela Berriel

In an interview for the Ventaneando program, Xavier Olea, legal defender of Daniela, confirmed that they already have news of Pain, but in order not to obstruct the inquiries, he reserved some information about this event.

“Gonzalo Pena He made two statements, one before his defense and the other before a notary public in the country where he is located. These statements are documents, since they are valid before a notary public, they have a public faith, they have legal validity; and the other that he does before his lawyers also has a validity, because his lawyers are part of the investigation, “he said. Olea.

Subsequently, the attorney for Berriel stressed that what was said by Gonzalo coincides with what was reported by Daniela before the authorities. “He could not tell them in detail what he said to take care of the investigation, but Gonzalo Pena He tells the truth, and his truth matches the truth of Daniela“, he specified.

Without revealing any information about the place where you are Gonzalo Pena at this time, the actress said more calm after the actor’s statements.