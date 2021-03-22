Gonzalo ‘N’, with the rope around his neck! … They will look for him all over the world until they stop him

Gonzalo ‘N’ is days away from becoming an international fugitive; Daniela Berriel’s lawyer explains everything to us

Text: Grisel Vaca

In an exclusive interview for TVyNovelas, the lawyer for actress Daniela Berriel, Xavier Olea, confirmed that Eduardo “N” could spend at least 18 years in prison without reaching bail for the crime of rape.

Likewise, it detailed that, at the close of this edition, actor Gonzalo “N”, who has already been issued an arrest warrant, is a fugitive from justice.

It is said that, probablye, it could be in your native country, Spain, so it is a matter of days before a red card is issued by Interpol.

“GONZALO ‘N’ IS ACCUSED OF BEING CO-AUTHOR OF THE CRIME OF RAPE”

After the arrest warrant against actor Gonzalo “N”, what is next in the legal process?

“Let them find him and stop him. Meanwhile, there is no progress, he has to be detained for a control judge to determine if he is linked or not.

So is he missing?

“So far he has not been located, the Prosecutor’s Office is doing the pertinent steps to find him; They attended his private home and could not find him.

It has been speculated that he may have left the country, what if this were true?

“The Attorney General’s Office of the state of Guerrero would have to turn a letter to Migration so that it is automatically detained the moment it enters the country, and ask Interpol to issue a red card in case it crosses a border and is stopped.

Approximately, when would the search for Gonzalo be turning with Interpol?

“This is a procedure that depends entirely on the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Guerrero, there is not a moment, a requirement or something. Basically it is the presumption that (Gonzalo) is not in national territory, then, probably what the Prosecutor’s Office is doing is checking the records of departure flights with the National Institute of Migration and with the airlines to find out if he left, and in such virtue, they will already proceed to the Interpol request for the activation of the red card, but first they have to be certain that he is not in Mexico or that there are indications that he left the country.

In a case like this, how long do you have to wait?

“They are only waiting for Migration and the airlines, through the General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC), to confirm if they took such a flight or left on that date and there is no re-entry record, with that it will be enough for them to request it. ; I suppose it will be a matter of days.

What implications does the fact that he is a fugitive have for Gonzalo?

It implies that when he is detained he will carry out an extradition process in the country where he is found, and in due course he must be extradited to Mexico.

Specifically, what is the charge that Gonzalo is charged with?

“He is accused of being a co-author of the crime of rape, and could reach 12 to 14 years in prison.

