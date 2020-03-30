Gonzalo Curiel, the voice of Kent Brockman in The Simpsons loses his life | Instagram

The world of dubbing is in mourning after losing one of his great collaborators, Gonzalo Curiel, who gave voice to several characters, including Kent Brockman from The Simpsons.

The great actor Known for his participation in other collaborations, he lost his life for reasons that have not been revealed so far.

The unexpected news spread through the social networks confirming the actor’s departure around 5 in the afternoon last Sunday.

We appreciate so much that you did in fans and colleagues we regret the loss of the voice actor Gonzalo curiel, my deepest sorrow to family and friends (Q.E.P.D.)

Thank you for everything you are in the glory of the Lord and the path of your soul is being illuminated

What generated some reactions from users who remembered the multiple collaborations that the actor in the middle giving life with multiple voices characters.

It is worth mentioning that the

actor 81 years old leaves behind a great professional career, as he is also remembered for lending his voice for ‘Shao Kahn’ in Mortal Kombat: Anhilation; Zenzō Masataka ‘in ”

Knights of the Zodiac: Omega “as well as the narrator of Super Champions.

He also participated in “Dhalsim“Street Fighter II animated film; ‘Tom Selleck’ in Magnum P.I and ‘Gangster Johnny’ in My poor little angel 2.

The actor

Gonzalo Curiel Larráinzar He was born on January 10, 1939 – March 29, 2020.

His career was highlighted in the field of

dubbing, easily recognized for his serious tone of voice, quite characteristic of him, with which he played characters of an authoritarian nature and / or mostly conductors or masters of ceremonies.

The actor produced three

children, also actors Gonzalo Curiel Jr. and Eduardo Curiel and half brother of the also actress Tena Curiel.

Also, the dubbing was stained red on March 1 after losing another talented Mexican actor who with his voice gave life to multiple and popular characters among the most prominent, Dragon Ball Z and Big Bang Theory, the actor

Luis Alfonso Mendoza who lost his life in the middle of a cross fire with his wife and brother-in-law.

.