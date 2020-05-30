Gonzalo Castillo, Luis Abinader and Leonel Fernández will be the three presidential candidates who will present their proposals in the live organized by the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD) this coming Tuesday, June 2, from 9:00 to 10:30 at night.

Circe Almánzar, executive vice president of AIRD, explained that the criterion was to select the candidates who, in surveys carried out in February and early March at the national level and accredited by the Central Electoral Board (JCE), had more than 15% of electoral preferences. These surveys were Gallup, Mark Penn / Stagwell, and Greenberg.

He explained that those dates were taken as a reference because the live was originally scheduled to be held on March 27, and that it was postponed due to the provisions made by the pandemic, according to a statement from the organization.

The live will be broadcast through various television media, with Telesistema, Channel 11, as the parent channel and on-line through all the Grupo Corripio media and other media such as Acento, Nuevo Diario, Color Vision, N Digital and CDN, among others, as well as from social networks.

Among the topics to be addressed by the candidates are the strengthening of the country’s health system, the revival of economic activity, the generation of formal jobs, active production chain policies, exports, the defense of the country against unfair trade practices. , the development of the circular economy and fiscal sustainability post COVID-19.

The order of participation of the candidates will be selected in the same activity, publicly and transparently, and each of them has 20 minutes to refer to a set of issues raised by AIRD and that they are vital for the productive development of the nation, the recovery of the economy and the growth of formal employment, the note specifies.