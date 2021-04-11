González Laya’s trip to Kuwait and Iraq suspended after the positive of a member of the delegation

The Foreign Ministry has decided to suspend the official trip of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation, Arancha González Laya, to Kuwait and Iraq after the positive of a person from the delegation upon arrival at the first destination, which he was traveling with two negative PCR made in the previous 72 hours.

This has been transferred by Foreign Affairs with a message on his Twitter account, in which he explained that the decision has been made by “prudence and, despite the fact that the tests of the rest of the bubble have been negative”.

“Face-to-face meetings have been canceled, keeping part of the agenda electronically “, they added.

González Laya began a visit to Kuwait and Iraq this Saturday with a day in Iraqi Kurdistan and with which he wants, among other things, to continue with his commitment to “recover space” for Spain in the Middle East, according to diplomatic sources.

Not surprisingly, these two countries would respectively be the fourteenth and fifteenth that I would visit in this region since he came to office a little over a year ago and that would mean the continuation of the tour he carried out in February through Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

This was the visit

The visit was scheduled to start in Kuwait, where since he was in 2003 Ana Palacio no foreign minister had traveled except to accompany the king on one of his trips.

Here, González Laya would have had the opportunity to meet with the new emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmad al Jaber al Sheba, who ascended to the throne last fall, as well as crown prince, Sheikh Meshal al Ahmad al Jaber al Saba, prime minister, sheikh Saba al Khaled al Hamad al Saba, and his counterpart, sheikh Ahmed Nasser Mohamed al Saba.

With all of them, as Foreign Ministry has explained, it will address bilateral relations as well as the regional situation, given Kuwait’s prominent mediating role in multiple regional crises, in particular in the resolution of the dispute between Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, recently resolved.

On the other hand, the minister planned to meet with the executive director of the Kuwaiti sovereign wealth fund KIA (Kuwait Investment Authority), an entity that has already invested in Spain, with a view to exploring new investments within the framework of the Government’s recovery plan, sources have explained. In addition, as usual, he was going to meet with representatives of the Spanish companies established in Kuwait.

In addition, a meeting with the director of the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), the equivalent of the Spanish CSIC, with whom the minister will evaluate possible cooperation possibilities to promote scientific cooperation.

To conclude his visit, González Laya had planned a meeting with the Spanish military deployed at the Arifjan base, headquarters in the rear of the International Coalition against Islamic State, which provides logistical support to its operations in Iraq and Syria.

Second stop, Baghdad

On Monday he would arrive in Baghdad, with his eyes fixed on strengthen political dialogue with the Government of Iraq and bilateral relations after a period very dominated by security and military support, the sources have explained.

The Government wishes in particular to convey its support to the authorities of the country, given the complicated context in which the country is facing socio-economic problems, the fall in oil prices and a pandemic that has only deteriorated the situation and with young people who see no future and are upset with the ruling class, which they consider corrupt.

Also interesting know Iraq’s opinion on IranGiven the close relations and the strong Iranian presence, in the current situation in which it seems that a rapprochement between the United States and Tehran is taking place after the exit of the first of the nuclear agreement after the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House.

As in Kuwait, the minister would meet in person, had it not been for this setback, with the country’s president, Barham Salé, with the prime minister, Mustafa al Kadhemi, and with his counterpart, Fuad Hussein. In addition to questions of a political nature, González Laya will seek with his interlocutors to promote economic and commercial relations, which in the opinion of the Spanish Government “They have not yet developed their full potential.”

The minister would also have had the opportunity to meet with the head of the United Nations assistance mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, as well as visiting the military base of the Coalition against Islamic State ‘Union III’, where he will speak with the commanders of the coalition and the NATO Mission in Iraq, as well as with the Spanish military personnel deployed there.

Visit to Iraqi Kurdistan

The next day, Tuesday, he would go to Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, to meet with its president, Nechervan Barzani, with the prime minister, Masrur Barzani, and with the deputy prime minister, Qubad Talabani.

In addition, he would visit the Spanish military deployed at the Erbil base and hold meetings with representatives of Iraqi civil society and with Spanish aid workers who work in UN agencies and NGOs international cooperation and humanitarian support projects, with which he will exchange views on the humanitarian situation and challenges in the country.