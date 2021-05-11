González Laya dismisses the consul general in Jerusalem amid escalating tension between Israelis and Palestinians

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, has removed the consul general of Spain in Jerusalem from his post, Ignacio García-Valdecasas, in a process in which “all internal procedures and rules have been followed.” It has done so in the midst of increasing tension between Israelis and Palestinians.

This was confirmed by González Laya at a press conference in which he refused to give more details: “When it comes to dismissing individuals, a discretion is sought to which the deontological rules of the Ministry oblige us. “However, he stressed that” these decisions are not arbitrary nor are they taken lightly.

The removal of the consul general coincides with the aggravation of tensions between Israelis and Palestinians for three weeks and that culminated this Monday with the entry of the Israeli Police in the Esplanade of the Mosques, a confrontation that left more than 300 injured.

The minister has assured that “shortly” the process to replace to the consul, who has one month to leave his post.

The consulate will not be left unattended, given that it has two deputy consuls who “attend to all the needs of the Spanish community”, added González Laya.

Alleged “loss of confidence”

Foreign sources explained first thing in the morning that the General Consulate of Jerusalem “it is a freely appointed position and, as such, whoever occupies it must maintain suitability at all times, a condition that in this case has ceased to be fulfilled “.

According to the website The Diplomat, which advanced the news, the minister’s decision was due to the “loss of confidence” in the diplomat, after an internal investigation accepted the accusations of mistreatment made against García-Valdecasas by some of his subordinates at the consulate, accusations that he has rejected.

“Informal Embassy” to Palestine

García-Valdecasas was in the position since summer 2019 and he has just over two years left to reach 70, the retirement age.

The Consulate General in Jerusalem, located in the eastern part of the city, is considered to be a kind of “unofficial embassy” to Palestine.

Case of Juana Ruiz Sánchez

The consulate is closely following the trial against the Spanish humanitarian worker Juana Ruiz Sánchez, detained for almost a month and accused of “belonging to an illegal organization”.

Ruiz Sánchez is project coordinator at the Palestinian NGO Work Committees for Health, which Israel accuses of diverting European funds to the activity of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), considered a terrorist group by Israel, the United States and the European Union.

This Monday, the Spanish aid worker faced a new hearing before a military judge, in which the consul was present now dismissed, has detailed The Diplomat.