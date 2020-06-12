González Iñárritu, Del Toro and Salma Hayek create funds against unemployment in the cinema

La Jornada newspaper

Friday June 12, 2020, p. 6

Salma Hayek, Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro González Iñárritu support the Siphonophore emergency fund for workers in the Mexican film industry affected by the stoppage of productions in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC) reported yesterday. .

The fund will be allocated to the workers in the film and audiovisual industry most affected by the emergency: technical operators and manuals. The money will especially benefit workers with health problems or those who are the main source of income in their homes.

It was born as a solidary act of the members who form this industry without asking anyone for help, more than among ourselves, González Iñárritu said in a virtual press conference. This is a way of holding hands together in order to somehow make a safety net, because we are all affected, but the most vulnerable can fall to a very solid floor, head and face.

So far, 10 million pesos ($ 441,730) have been raised in donations and the search for more contributions continues.

The conference was attended by the president of the AMACC, Mónica Lozano; Leonardo Zimbrón, president of Canacine’s feature film producers section, and producers Inna Payán and Ju-lio Chavezmontes.

▲ Salma Hayek, among those who contribute to the Sifonóforo fund, which will support 20,000 pesos to industry workers who have been left without income due to the pandemic.Photo Roberto García Ortiz

With the health emergency, nearly 30,000 families lost their source of income, according to figures shared by AMACC. At the moment, no date has been set for the return of audiovisual productions in Mexico and the security protocols for them are being reviewed.

The name of Siphonophore, Audiovisual Emergency Fund, comes from the floating colonies of translucent beings that inhabit the sea, which can extend over great lengths.

Siphonophore funds will be released by AMACC. The support of 20 thousand pesos ($ 885) per beneficiary is unique and will be subject to a review of applications.

In addition to González Iñárritu, Del Toro and Hayek, production companies and professionals such as Alazraki Entertainment, Alebrije Producciones, Alfonso Herrera, Ambulante, Anima Estudios, Argos Media Group, Cine Qua Non Films, Corazón Films, Del Toro, IQ Icunacury Acosta & Company, The Gulf Stream (founded by Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna), Luis Mandoki, Piano and Videocine have contributed to the fund.