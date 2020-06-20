The last minutes of the first half of Sevilla-Barça were marked by high tension. Shortly after the action of Messi and Diego Carlos in which the players of the Seville team claimed the red for the Argentine for a push on the center, Gerard Piqué could see the second yellow with an elbow to Reguilón in a jump.

The spirits were already heated from before after the entry of Diego Carlos on Suárez and later on Messi, who Leo reprimanded and triggered the tangana. In the next play, with the atmosphere quite hot, there was another clash, this time between Piqué and Reguilón. Both jumped in search of the ball hanging in the area and the Barça central hit with the elbow on the side of the face of the sevillista.

Immediately afterwards, Reguilón faced him to ask for explanations for his elbow. The Sevilla players, aware that Piqué already had a yellow card for a foul on Munir in the 38th minute, They again protested González González to expel the Barça central defender. As with Messi, he did nothing and pointed the way to the locker room.