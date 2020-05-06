In the SPORT newspaper we have been telling you that this season In course it was very special for the referee José Luis González González. The Castilian from Leon hangs his boots after eleven years in the First Division where he debuted on August 29, 2009 in a Zaragoza – Tenerife.

05/06/2020 at 11:58

CEST

Ramon Fuentes

His withdrawal from arbitration is because on September 6 Last year he was 45 years old, the age limit established by the Technical Referees Committee to be able to keep on whistling in the highest football category.

To be specific, this age limit is included in the General Regulations of the RFEF where in its article 173 relating to the loss by age. In its first point it is clear that “at the end of the season in question, the referees and assistant referees who, integrated into the templates, will have reached the age of 1 July of the current year 45 assigned to First division “.

Under this article, González González he should almost say goodbye to arbitration as soon as the League returns, scheduled for the end of June. But also the referee will be able to “extend” his contract until the end of this season, which is so atypical and marked by this Coronavirus pandemic, as is the case with footballers who have the date of June 30 as the one scheduled for the termination of their current contract with a club.

That is why the veteran referee is preparing at home like the rest of the professional football team. That also in the case of González González was marked by the injury in the past month of November and that left him out of action for a month.

As we already have in SPORT, Leonese Castilian was injured in physical tests organized by the CTA at the end of the month of November, which forced him to be inactive for a month until he could spend them days before Christmas, as stated in the arbitration circular in cases of injury. His return was in style with his appointment to Barcelona-Atlético de Madrid of the Spanish Super Cup. Having been in physical condition, he was one of the candidates to have whistled the first leg deferred initially and which faced Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Now you can continue enjoying these remaining days for playing in the highest category of Spanish football, once the competition returns. The only thing González González has lacked is having achieved international status. His place at the end of the season, and following the guidelines of the CTA, will be between one of the two casualties that the arbitration establishment executes. This is what happened at least last season with Undiano Mallenco.

You can continue as a VAR referee without a time limit

It so happens that González González will be the last First referee to have to leave the arbitration in active employment in Spain due to age. As we already announced in SPORT on March 30 and in the absence of approval by the CSD Board of Directors, the arbitrators’ (main, assistant and VAR) employment relationship changes from next season. They will go on to sign a contract with the RFEF itself for a season under the Social Security regime. Contract that will initially be signed on June 30 and will conclude on July 1 of the following year and that ends precisely with this age limit that currently exists.

Luckily for González Gonzalez, this new status also affects the VAR referee, that is, those former referees who only perform VAR functions in the VOR room of the Ciudad del Fútbol de las Rozas.

Right now only two former referees are in this situation. These are Álvarez Izquierdo, who is currently in his second season as VAR since he left the arbitration active in June l 2018 and Iglesias Villanueva, the latter in his first season after leaving the arbitration active for falling from category last June 30th.

This new employment contract to which they will also be subject supposes a change in the situation according to which these two referees have been subject these first two seasons since the VAR was launched in the Spanish league and González González himself will be present if he performs these functions from the 2020-2021 season. .

Because until now, and as the two circulars published by the CTA collect, this exclusive VAR referee could only exercise two seasons in these functions. Age and time limitation that, as will happen with the main referees, will disappear from next season. In other words, from now on their relationship will also be contractually for one season under Social Security. Then it will be at the discretion of the CTA if it continues acting the next season as VAR.

.