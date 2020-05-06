The Minister of Health of the Nation, Ginés González García, maintained that “the quarantine will continue but with other characteristics“beyond May 10, although he acknowledged that “you cannot have the economy paralyzed, you have to start moving a little more“

“It shows and is logical, but some people are tired and distressed. Many want to return to some type of activity outside their homes that allows them to improve their livelihood. It is true that this exists and that we take it very seriously. Even the idea that the national government had, a few days ago when it was the previous decree, to allow some recreation had to do with it: to recover some part of life similar to how it was before. And we have to do that, “said the minister.

In a television interview, the national official referred to the relaxation of the quarantine and expressed that “the same effort that we have put in when we were inside the homes we are going to have to put away from domiciles“

“The distance, the chinstrap, respect schedules and queues, the distances, the use of public transport with all precautions“The national minister listed.

“You know very well that in that sense there are many social and economic needs. It is good that this period has been very successful, but we have to consider social and economic activity“Added the Minister of Health, who stressed that one of the most delicate issues will be the habitual return of the operation of public transport.

Regarding the contagion curve, González García analyzed that “in some cases it has flattened, in others it decreased and in others it disappeared. In Capital Federal and Greater Buenos Aires there is a small growth, we watch it every day at all times, as it should be. It is a controlled situation but we do not sing victory. It is a pandemic that we cannot avoid. We are trying, I think successfully from day one, that it doesn’t really have much of an impact. And if it impacts, in those that impact, have all the essential services available ”.

“Quarantine is a victim of its own success. It’s hard to get out when we’re doing so well. What reason is there to leave if we are doing so well? And, there are reasons. People cannot stay as long as we have asked for during this time. And for the most part it has complied. You have to ask people to do what they did inside. The economy cannot be paralyzed, you have to start moving a little more. And we all understand that. And it is what is being done in several provinces ”, concluded the minister.

