González Candelas: “It is very likely that a variant will appear that escapes vaccines”

He warns that “we have much to see” in variants of the virus: “Worldwide, we are doing very poorly in immunization”

The delta “explains a little of the increase in cases, but only a little. The behavior of the population is becoming more important”

“It wouldn’t be surprising if, in two or three weeks, when we see what’s sequenced now, delta is above 60% or 70%.”

In it we read that “in Spain, the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) has been increasing its percentage in random samplings until reaching 2.7% in week 22 (with preliminary sequencing information in random samples in SiViEs) of the variants with the greatest impact and interest ”. This data, therefore, corresponds to what was sequenced in the week from May 31 to June 6. Namely, He informs us about how the variant was in Spain a month ago.

But other sources place the prevalence of the delta variant in Spain at much higher percentages. If we consult the Covariants website, which reports on mutations and variants of interest, with data that comes from the sequences dumped in GISAID and that are updated more often, the prevalence percentage of the delta variant in our country would be 31%, as of June 14.

With these such disparate data on the table, we interview one of the people who can best help us to clarify them. Fernando González Candelas, professor of Genetics at the University of Valencia, FISABIO researcher and sequencing expert. One of the two people who, along with Iñaki Comas, more closely follows the evolution of this coronavirus in Spain since the beginning of the pandemic.

With him we try to find out what is the current prevalence of this variant, how will its evolution be and what remains to be seen, still, in this pandemic. Despite the vaccines, González Candelas warn that this is not over, that we still have a lot of coronavirus ahead.

Question: What about the data for the delta variant? How can we know what its current prevalence is in Spain? There is quite a bit of confusion about it.

Answer: The data from all of Spain, the only body that has them is the Ministry of Health, but they arrive with a long delay. Now we are looking at the end of May. It is a real data, but it is much more late than would be desirable. The most current data is very late because not all communities are reporting at the same rate. The data do not correspond to the general current situation, of course, but it is that nobody does, it is not easy.

Imagine that a hospital, which has samples from Monday and Tuesday, sequences them very quickly and uploads the results to GISAID this Friday, and it turns out that 90% are of the delta variant. These data belong to a single hospital, which has been very fast, but it may be that, in another area of ​​Spain, another hospital may sequence and there is only a 5% delta, and it has not yet been uploaded to GISAID. You have to be careful with the data, they are not always representative.

Q: But from what you see on a daily basis, what is your impression of the evolution of this variant?

A: We see that it is really increasing. And I am convinced that this increase is not uniform throughout Spain. It has not been, either, in any country. This is what usually happens. Delta is increasing, in general, but at the moment, for example, in the Valencian Community, there are areas where it accounts for 20-30% of the sequences, while in others it does not reach 5%.

How will the latest outbreaks have influenced this? Well, we still don’t know. It will happen a little what the lottery makes it happen. If it has been chosen as the variant that was in the buds, delta will shoot us, because what we have triggered is the transmissions. And that would cause this variant to skyrocket much more than if it is many independent infections.

Q: Is it likely to displace alpha and end up being the dominant variant in Spain? And if so, when?

A: It is likely to have become more widespread and to become dominant soon, yes. It may happen that, in two or three weeks, when we see the results of what is sequenced now, we find that delta is above 60% or 70%, and that would not be surprising at all. Then it would be the dominant one, because above 50% it is already the one with an absolute majority.

Q: Are we talking about weeks or months?

A: We are talking about weeks, not months. Possibly it will be the dominant one, as happened with the alpha variant, because also, at the moment, it is the generalized situation in almost all countries. And because, all things being equal, this variant is going to grow a little faster than the others, it is much more transmissible.

Q: How much more transmissible?

A: In the United Kingdom they have done analyzes, comparing it with the alpha variant, and have seen that it is between 40% and 60% more transmissible. But we have also verified that it has no repercussions at the level of the individual infection, that there is no higher mortality or greater virulence. With her, vaccines work just as well.

This variant explains a little of the increase in cases, but only a little. More important in this increase is the behavior of the population, of a specific segment of the population. And that increase in cases can once again put significant pressure on the health system.

Right now there is a lot of tension in Primary Care. Because there is no seriousness in the cases, at the moment, with this variant, and the non-serious cases where they put stress is in Primary Care: they involve many tests, consultations, interviews … If you talk to them, they will tell you that they are collapsed.

Q: In addition to its higher transmissibility, it is not entirely clear whether or not this variant also has some immunity-evading ability.

A: No. This variant is derived from one that had a mutation associated with a possible vaccine escape. But the data do not indicate that, with this, there is less vaccine efficacy. For the moment we can be calm. B1617.2 does not have that E484K mutation, and yet it is the one that has spread. There were three subtypes in B1617, and 2 has prevailed, but it is precisely the one that does not have the mutation that was considered most dangerous.

Q: But, if having this mutation is an advantage for the virus, why has the variant that does not have it prevail?

A: Because we are not yet attending what I fear is going to be the next phase. The virus, now, is spreading in the non-immunized population, and there it does not matter to have that escape mutation or not to have it. What interests the virus is to transmit itself, to spread. At the moment, what is in charge is the transmission. But when almost all the people are vaccinated, he will send evasion.

When the time comes when the vast majority of the population is immunized, only those strains of the virus that can infect the immunized will be able to persist in the population. And there, the selection will act very strongly, favoring those mutants that are capable of infecting immunized people.

A: That is going to happen. Because, worldwide, we are doing very badly in terms of immunization. It is imperative that, in areas where there is not enough immunity, variants continue to appear, with the risk that some have some mutation that can better infect vaccinated people. It is a risk that we cannot eliminate, although we cannot say that it will occur with all security. It is a possibility, but with a high probability that it will happen. This is why we are keeping a close eye on the variants.

The moment we start to see a variant spread among the immunized population, we will have a possible escape variant. We can see ourselves in a situation in which the virus can spread among the vaccinated population. That is why it is important to increase the immunized population as soon as possible, it is key. But in our country and in all of us, because this is a global problem.

Q: What counts is bad news. Many would think that, with the vaccination, we were already closer to the end, of saying goodbye to this coronavirus …

A: Well, if that happens there is a solution, it would be necessary to reformulate the vaccination. And companies are already working on it.

Q: Listening to you, it is clear to us that the delta is by no means the worst variant we will have to face.

A: It is not the worst we can face, no, not at all.

Q: Do we have much to see in terms of virus variants?

A: A lot, I’m afraid a lot. Viruses have a tremendous capacity for change. We are putting pressure, but not fast enough to stop the virus from evolving. And the escapement variant can appear anywhere. Although it is always easier for it to appear in areas with little vaccinated population.

Q: Eradicating this coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, already seems impossible …

A: The virus will continue to evolve, complete eradication is very difficult for me. We have only succeeded with one virus, that of smallpox. And we have managed to have polio almost eradicated. It’s almost impossible.

Q: How do you see the situation in the medium term? Let’s say, two years from now …

A: In two years from now, I don’t think we will have the problems that we are having now, because the vast majority of the Spanish population will be immunized. There will be no serious cases, or they will be very rare. We will have to keep an active watch on what happens in the rest of the world. And we may have to revaccinate. I imagine it will be a very flu-like situation.

Q: What has changed, compared to a year ago, is that it is no longer such a deadly virus. At least in the most immunized countries, like Spain.

A: It is a deadly virus, but now it is rarely. Before it was because the system collapsed. The deceased that there are now, in Spain, are counted by dozens. Because the system is now robust at that level, it has the capacity to respond. The flu kills many people every year and is not considered a fatal disease. My impression with this virus is that it will end up being something similar.

Q: It seems clear that we still have a lot of coronavirus ahead …

A: We still have coronavirus for a good season, yes.

Q: And right now, with the delta variant growing strong around the world, should we be more on alert or in alarm?

A: More alert, no more alarm. As with the previous variants.