Mexico City.- As part of the development of projects to address the health emergency by Covid-19, the Government of Mexico City, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and ATFIL -incubed company of the Faculty of Engineering-, inaugurated the mask factory protection and high efficiency N95.

The head of the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (SECTEI), Rosaura Ruiz Gutiérrez, explained that this collaboration will contribute to the supply and protection of the main institutes, hospitals and health workers, who care for patients with this disease. .

“The model that we are presenting in expectation is essential to protect health personnel, doctors, doctors, nurses, nurses, who are in contact with patients who have COVID-19,” he said.

Last April, the Government of Mexico City presented a portfolio of projects to be developed through RED ECOs, in collaboration with public and private institutions, in order to attend to the health emergency caused by the Coronavirus.

The operation and production capacity of the ATF-95 high efficiency mask factory (model name) is up to 40 thousand pieces per day and it is expected that by December 31, 2020, a total of 6 million will be available. of masks.

The general director of Development and Technological Innovation of SECTEI, José Bernardo Rosas Fernández, explained that the investment in this project was 31.5 million pesos, equivalent to the installation of machinery, space and production.

He explained that high-efficiency masks consist of five layers of protection and filtration, made with repellent synthetic fabric (polyester fibers), thermoformable material and multiple layers of polypropylene (high filtering efficiency).

For the approval and rectification of quality standards, penetration tests are carried out, where the filtration of sodium chloride (NaCl) particles in the mask layers is measured using a photometer; and analysis by scanning electron microscopy, which shows the amount of saline droplets that can pass through the material, which is less than 0.5 micromilimeters (μm).

This factory has the applicable certificates for its production, sale and distribution from the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS); as well as with compliance with NOM-116-STPS-2009 and NIOSH 42 CFR 84 N95, from Mexico and the United States, respectively.

The administrative secretary of UNAM and technical co-responsible for the project, Luis Agustín Álvarez-Icaza Longoria, said that the educational institution has been in charge of providing technical, supervisory and administrative support to meet all the quality standards required.

Likewise, through the RED ECOs, various technological projects are carried out, such as face shields made with graphene nanotechnology material; intubation boxes; and the diving mask, adapter and bi-directional HEPA or ULPA filter.

Seven24.mx

ebv