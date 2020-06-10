Warner media

The newly launched streaming content platform HBO Max, took a controversial action against a classic of American cinema. The film “Gone With the Wind”, one of the most awarded of all time with 8 Academy Awards in 1940, was removed from the film catalog in the United States after an opinion column in the Los Angeles Times, written by John Ridley, consider that the film “Glorify slavery” during the Civil War, “Ignore its horrors and perpetuate the most painful stereotypes for people of color.”

The decision is accompanied by different initiatives by other platforms

Not only is HBO Max removing content and examining its programming offering. After the global anti-racism movement that led to the death of the African-American man George Floyd, at the hands of the Minneapolis police, other operators have taken the lead. Disney +For example, he deleted his controversial 1946 film, Song Of The South, and the studies Paramount they canceled the reality show COPS, who followed the adventures of police forces in different cities of the United States for more than 30 years.

‘Gone With the Wind’ will return, with a clarification on its context

After an endless number of different reactions on the removal of ‘Gone With the Wind,’ from its catalog, the Disney + platform assured that the film will return, without cuts, but with a clarification on its context. “That serves to understand and denounce the representation that it makes of black people and slavery.”

“Gone with the Wind is a product of its time and describes some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that, unfortunately, have been commonplace in American society. These racist representations were wrong then and they are wrong today, and we feel that maintaining this title without explanation and denunciation of those representations would be irresponsible. These representations are certainly contrary to WarnerMedia’s valuesSo when we return the film to HBO Max, it will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denunciation of those representations, but it will be presented as it was originally created, because to do otherwise would be the same as stating that these prejudices never they existed. If we want to create a fairer, more equitable and inclusive future, we must first recognize and understand our history ” includes the statement.

