“Gonçalo in Valencia is of more”

06/01/2021 at 7:44 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Valencia’s bad season begins to have consequences. The Ché team has finished the domestic championship in thirteenth position, a long way from the European positions. This bad sporting situation could lead to the departure of several heavyweights from the locker room, among which is Gonçalo Guedes.

Rumors about the winger’s departure have been fueled by his closest surroundings. Rogerio Guedes, the footballer’s father, has made some statements on Antena 1 about the future of the Portuguese international. “It would be fine if it weren’t for the situation Valencia CF is in. Guedes only shines when there is a team that allows it. Will you be leaving this summer? I do not know but in Valencia there are no Champions, nor Europa League. He is over in the club“.

The intention of Valencia is to transfer to some fundamental pillars during the next transfer market with the aim of making cash and adjusting its economy, and one of the players mentioned is Gonçalo Guedes. The Portuguese winger, who registers 5 goals and 6 assists in the domestic championship, has made a great final stretch of the season, so its transfer could reach a large economic sum. A figure that could increase if he makes a good European Championship with Portugal. Sevilla, Wolves and even Villarreal are running as the main candidates.

Everything seems to indicate that Guedes will not be the only sale made by Valencia for next season. The Ché team will follow the same roadmap from last season, in which fundamental players such as Rodrigo, Parejo or Coquelin. The case of the last two is more than significant, since they were sold to Villarreal, so these operations served to reinforce a direct rival.