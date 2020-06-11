Gomita works out in her pajamas while Ana Bárbara sings | Instagram photo

If there is someone who has been wonderfully quarantined, it is undoubtedly the beautiful influencer Jelly bean, Well, he is with a fitness attitude that is transforming his voluptuous silhouette. Of course, super disciplined from early, exercises in pajamas while Ana Barbara sings, how are you?

Despite the fact that Gomita has stated on previous occasions, that her thing is not exactly the heavy exercise routines, now she even performs intense circuits with the help of a coach, that she is going to get more accustomed than ever, it is clear, therefore, she is highly motivated.

Gomita works out in her pajamas while Ana Bárbara sings

The truth is that it seems that just as she woke up she ran to do her routine, since we did not see her with her usual outfits of tight sports leggings and crop tops. On the contrary, he looked very simple, we could even say that his striped pants are pajamas, but what difference does it make! What matters is his great attitude.

Of course, we already realized Jelly bean, He likes to go into catharsis when he exercises, because it motivates him to listen to those songs that make you remember bad loves and make you thirsty, but not exactly from a bottle of water.

Ah geez! To the rhythm of Ana Bárbara’s voice and doing abs, the influencer surprised her followers.

On the other hand, Jelly bean He has never denied that he has repeatedly turned to the surgeon to shape his body, but it cannot be magically maintained.

Hence, she is not forgiving a routine day, who knows the same and in a while we see her lifting weights next to her comadre Kimberly Flores.

